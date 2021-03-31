Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 02, 2021, 01:54:23 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
John Stones
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: John Stones (Read 344 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 295
John Stones
«
on:
March 31, 2021, 09:06:29 PM »
Has to be the most inept player
Southgate keeps picking him
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 807
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #1 on:
March 31, 2021, 09:12:43 PM »
He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasnt he? Hes had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 295
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #2 on:
March 31, 2021, 09:15:52 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 31, 2021, 09:12:43 PM
He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasnt he? Hes had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..
I could have a good season at City....he's shite
...and so am I
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 807
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #3 on:
March 31, 2021, 09:18:42 PM »
Im not disputing that, just saying he doesnt always pick him.
Thank fuck
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 807
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #4 on:
March 31, 2021, 09:30:39 PM »
Great header Johnny lad
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 576
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #5 on:
March 31, 2021, 10:13:15 PM »
SOUTHGATE IS A FUCKING SHITE COACH AND A BROWN NOSED CUNT
Logged
myboro
Online
Posts: 937
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #6 on:
March 31, 2021, 11:06:19 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 31, 2021, 09:30:39 PM
Great header Johnny lad
Very pleased for the Lad - has really cut out the mistakes but if you make one then do not make another. Schwartzer Carling Cup springs to mind
Every player will make a mistake sometime, Stones has matured to cut out mistakes but will (like all) make the odd one. If he also adds assists and goals would be mad to leave him out
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 218
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #7 on:
March 31, 2021, 11:06:47 PM »
I'm certainly no lover of Southgate but he arguably got it tactically right tonight. Especially as apart from the Stones gaff Poland never got a look in. Impressive, considering they were world ranked 19th before kick off.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 295
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #8 on:
March 31, 2021, 11:22:55 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 31, 2021, 09:30:39 PM
Great header Johnny lad
He was going for goal....
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 645
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:13 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 31, 2021, 09:06:29 PM
Has to be the most inept player
Southgate keeps picking him
Pep thinks he's shite too.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 674
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:36 AM »
Doesn't seem to have matured into the player he looked like he was going to be, thought he would be brilliant under the management of Pep but hasn't happened really. It's strange to see England struggling for a decent keeper and CBs used to be the only positions that we didn't have a problem with.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 645
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:03 AM »
He made a characteristic mistake.
In saying that, lots of players further up the pitch fucked up with their passing, first touch, weak shots possession etc. I don't recall one shot on target in the 2nd half apart from the goal and a weak Foden effort. The game should have been out of reach in the first half and complacency spread. Southgate should have made some subs and FFS why is Lingard in the squad
Logged
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 3
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:13 AM »
Titus Bramble syndrome. He can be the best player on the pitch for 89 minutes and will make a mistake that costs a goal. Centre backs need to be reliable under pressure. He cracks.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 295
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:02:04 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 09:33:03 AM
He made a characteristic mistake.
In saying that, lots of players further up the pitch fucked up with their passing, first touch, weak shots possession etc. I don't recall one shot on target in the 2nd half apart from the goal and a weak Foden effort. The game should have been out of reach in the first half and complacency spread. Southgate should have made some subs and FFS why is Lingard in the squad
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 034
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 04:09:00 PM »
He's a decent defender with a mistake in him. Know someone who knows him - utter cunt apparently, worse than Woodgate.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 877
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:13 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Yesterday
at 04:09:00 PM
He's a decent defender with a mistake in him. Know someone who knows him - utter cunt apparently, worse than Woodgate.
I've heard he is a billy big bollocks.
Thick cunt makes some money.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 955
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 06:34:09 PM »
He is a very big mistake waiting to happen. OK all defenders make mistakes but he is open a different class. Im not sure his fellow defenders will be that confident in him.
Logged
myboro
Online
Posts: 937
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:14:20 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:02:04 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 09:33:03 AM
He made a characteristic mistake.
In saying that, lots of players further up the pitch fucked up with their passing, first touch, weak shots possession etc. I don't recall one shot on target in the 2nd half apart from the goal and a weak Foden effort. The game should have been out of reach in the first half and complacency spread. Southgate should have made some subs and FFS why is Lingard in the squad
He also set up a goal, haters will be haters I guess but before this when was his last Characteristic Mistake, When was Maguires last mistake. Tell me about Shwartzer for boro
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...