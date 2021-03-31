Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2021, 01:54:23 AM
Author Topic: John Stones  (Read 344 times)
John Theone
« on: March 31, 2021, 09:06:29 PM »
Has to be the most inept player

Southgate keeps picking him

 :wanker:
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: March 31, 2021, 09:12:43 PM »
He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasnt he? Hes had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: March 31, 2021, 09:15:52 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 31, 2021, 09:12:43 PM
He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasnt he? Hes had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..

I could have a good season at City....he's shite

...and so am I

 
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: March 31, 2021, 09:18:42 PM »
Im not disputing that, just saying he doesnt always pick him.

Thank fuck
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: March 31, 2021, 09:30:39 PM »
Great header Johnny lad
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: March 31, 2021, 10:13:15 PM »
SOUTHGATE IS A FUCKING SHITE COACH AND A BROWN NOSED CUNT  :wanker:
myboro
« Reply #6 on: March 31, 2021, 11:06:19 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 31, 2021, 09:30:39 PM
Great header Johnny lad
Very pleased for the Lad - has really cut out the mistakes but if you make one then do not make another. Schwartzer Carling Cup springs to mind

Every player will make a mistake sometime, Stones has matured to cut out mistakes but will (like all) make the odd one. If he also adds assists and goals would be mad to leave him out
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: March 31, 2021, 11:06:47 PM »
I'm certainly no lover of Southgate but he arguably got it tactically right tonight. Especially as apart from the Stones gaff Poland never got a look in. Impressive, considering they were world ranked 19th before kick off.
John Theone
« Reply #8 on: March 31, 2021, 11:22:55 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 31, 2021, 09:30:39 PM
Great header Johnny lad

 

He was going for goal....
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:21:13 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 31, 2021, 09:06:29 PM
Has to be the most inept player

Southgate keeps picking him

 :wanker:

Pep thinks he's shite too.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 AM »
Doesn't seem to have matured into the player he looked like he was going to be, thought he would be brilliant under the management of Pep but hasn't happened really.  It's strange to see England struggling for a decent keeper and CBs used to be the only positions that we didn't have a problem with.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:33:03 AM »
He made a characteristic mistake.

In saying that, lots of players further up the pitch fucked up with their passing, first touch, weak shots possession etc. I don't recall one shot on target in the 2nd half apart from the goal and a weak Foden effort. The game should have been out of reach in the first half and complacency spread. Southgate should have made some subs and FFS why is Lingard in the squad
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:43:13 AM »
Titus Bramble syndrome. He can be the best player on the pitch for 89 minutes and will make a mistake that costs a goal. Centre backs need to be reliable under pressure. He cracks.
John Theone
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:33:03 AM
He made a characteristic mistake.

In saying that, lots of players further up the pitch fucked up with their passing, first touch, weak shots possession etc. I don't recall one shot on target in the 2nd half apart from the goal and a weak Foden effort. The game should have been out of reach in the first half and complacency spread. Southgate should have made some subs and FFS why is Lingard in the squad

 :like:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:09:00 PM »
He's a decent defender with a mistake in him. Know someone who knows him - utter cunt apparently, worse than Woodgate.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:11:13 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 04:09:00 PM
He's a decent defender with a mistake in him. Know someone who knows him - utter cunt apparently, worse than Woodgate.

I've heard he is a billy big bollocks.

Thick cunt makes some money.

 oleary
Bill Buxton
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:34:09 PM »
He is a very big mistake waiting to happen. OK all defenders make mistakes but he is open a different class. Im not sure his fellow defenders will be that confident in him.
myboro
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:14:20 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:02:04 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:33:03 AM
He made a characteristic mistake.

In saying that, lots of players further up the pitch fucked up with their passing, first touch, weak shots possession etc. I don't recall one shot on target in the 2nd half apart from the goal and a weak Foden effort. The game should have been out of reach in the first half and complacency spread. Southgate should have made some subs and FFS why is Lingard in the squad

 :like:
He also set up a goal, haters will be haters I guess but before this when was his last Characteristic Mistake, When was Maguires last mistake. Tell me about Shwartzer for boro 
