John Stones « on: Yesterday at 09:06:29 PM »



Southgate keeps picking him



Has to be the most inept playerSouthgate keeps picking him Logged

Re: John Stones « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 PM » He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasn't he? He's had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..

Re: John Stones « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:18:42 PM »



Thank fuck Iím not disputing that, just saying he doesnít always pick him.Thank fuck Logged

Re: John Stones « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:30:39 PM » Great header Johnny lad

Re: John Stones « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:13:15 PM » SOUTHGATE IS A FUCKING SHITE COACH AND A BROWN NOSED CUNT

Re: John Stones « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:30:39 PM

Great header Johnny lad



Every player will make a mistake sometime, Stones has matured to cut out mistakes but will (like all) make the odd one. If he also adds assists and goals would be mad to leave him out

Very pleased for the Lad - has really cut out the mistakes but if you make one then do not make another. Schwartzer Carling Cup springs to mindEvery player will make a mistake sometime, Stones has matured to cut out mistakes but will (like all) make the odd one. If he also adds assists and goals would be mad to leave him out Logged

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





I'm certainly no lover of Southgate but he arguably got it tactically right tonight. Especially as apart from the Stones gaff Poland never got a look in. Impressive, considering they were world ranked 19th before kick off.

Re: John Stones « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:27:36 AM » Doesn't seem to have matured into the player he looked like he was going to be, thought he would be brilliant under the management of Pep but hasn't happened really. It's strange to see England struggling for a decent keeper and CBs used to be the only positions that we didn't have a problem with.

Re: John Stones « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:33:03 AM » He made a characteristic mistake.



In saying that, lots of players further up the pitch fucked up with their passing, first touch, weak shots possession etc. I don't recall one shot on target in the 2nd half apart from the goal and a weak Foden effort. The game should have been out of reach in the first half and complacency spread. Southgate should have made some subs and FFS why is Lingard in the squad Logged

Re: John Stones « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:43:13 AM » Titus Bramble syndrome. He can be the best player on the pitch for 89 minutes and will make a mistake that costs a goal. Centre backs need to be reliable under pressure. He cracks.