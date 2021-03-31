Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: John Stones  (Read 107 times)
John Theone
« on: Today at 09:06:29 PM »
Has to be the most inept player

Southgate keeps picking him

 :wanker:
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:12:43 PM »
He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasnt he? Hes had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:15:52 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:12:43 PM
He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasnt he? Hes had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..

I could have a good season at City....he's shite

...and so am I

 
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:18:42 PM »
Im not disputing that, just saying he doesnt always pick him.

Thank fuck
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:30:39 PM »
Great header Johnny lad
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:13:15 PM »
SOUTHGATE IS A FUCKING SHITE COACH AND A BROWN NOSED CUNT  :wanker:
