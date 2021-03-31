Welcome,
March 31, 2021, 10:47:09 PM
John Stones
Author
Topic: John Stones (Read 106 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 285
John Stones
«
on:
Today
at 09:06:29 PM
Has to be the most inept player
Southgate keeps picking him
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 801
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:12:43 PM
He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasnt he? Hes had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 285
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:15:52 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 09:12:43 PM
He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasnt he? Hes had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..
I could have a good season at City....he's shite
...and so am I
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 801
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:18:42 PM
Im not disputing that, just saying he doesnt always pick him.
Thank fuck
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 801
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:30:39 PM
Great header Johnny lad
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 576
Re: John Stones
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:13:15 PM
SOUTHGATE IS A FUCKING SHITE COACH AND A BROWN NOSED CUNT
