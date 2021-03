Robbso

Or do this commission hear all the cases?

I think it was expected that the clowns at the FA would publicly stick up for the idiot who reffed the Swansea game. Does anyone know who this independent Regulatory Commission is who found the charge proven during a subsequent hearing and imposed this sanction?

Or do this commission hear all the cases?