April 01, 2021, 01:10:34 AM
Author Topic: Bruce Requests  (Read 307 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 661


« on: Yesterday at 10:23:00 AM »
No not that one!  Brucie Rioch.  Didn't really work, remember away keepers getting a barrage of coins thrown at them.
Clive Road
Posts: 296

Easy now


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:51:35 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:23:00 AM
No not that one!  Brucie Rioch.  Didn't really work, remember away keepers getting a barrage of coins thrown at them.



The worst one I remember was when we played Sutton in a FA cup reply......their keeper fell for the faux clapping and returned it with a big smile on his face. The smile was soon wiped off his face as the coins rained down on him and he took one to the nappa. He had to get treatment before the game started, poor sod-it was probably the biggest game of his career.
Up yours
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 661


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:51:42 PM »
Yes remember being at that one, most keeper were wise to it, knew to not react and hang back around the penalty spot for a couple of seconds!
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 963


The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:27:26 PM »
Hans seger fell for that one,  his team (spurs?) told him the home end always clapped the keeper  when he got in the goal so he returned the favour,  they hit him everything, he said later he had never known owt like it. Fierce crowd in them days.😮
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 801


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:57:26 PM »
Bad enough to our own, the chicken run was relentless  :basil:
Snoozy
Posts: 444


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:41:54 PM »
Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 03:51:35 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:23:00 AM
No not that one!  Brucie Rioch.  Didn't really work, remember away keepers getting a barrage of coins thrown at them.



The worst one I remember was when we played Sutton in a FA cup reply......their keeper fell for the faux clapping and returned it with a big smile on his face. The smile was soon wiped off his face as the coins rained down on him and he took one to the nappa. He had to get treatment before the game started, poor sod-it was probably the biggest game of his career.

My first away game without my Dad that at 15. Went on the RaRa bus. Won 2-1, Shearer brace in second half after going 1-0 down if I remember correctly?
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 218

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:56:54 PM »
Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 03:51:35 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:23:00 AM
No not that one!  Brucie Rioch.  Didn't really work, remember away keepers getting a barrage of coins thrown at them.



The worst one I remember was when we played Sutton in a FA cup reply......their keeper fell for the faux clapping and returned it with a big smile on his face. The smile was soon wiped off his face as the coins rained down on him and he took one to the nappa. He had to get treatment before the game started, poor sod-it was probably the biggest game of his career.

True. He also had a record (45 rpm single) thrown at him.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 661


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:41:54 PM
Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 03:51:35 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:23:00 AM
No not that one!  Brucie Rioch.  Didn't really work, remember away keepers getting a barrage of coins thrown at them.



The worst one I remember was when we played Sutton in a FA cup reply......their keeper fell for the faux clapping and returned it with a big smile on his face. The smile was soon wiped off his face as the coins rained down on him and he took one to the nappa. He had to get treatment before the game started, poor sod-it was probably the biggest game of his career.

My first away game without my Dad that at 15. Went on the RaRa bus. Won 2-1, Shearer brace in second half after going 1-0 down if I remember correctly?

Sure youre not thinking of Bishop Stortford about 5 years earlier? Sutton was 1-1 at theirs I think then we won the reply at AP 1-0 1988
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 963


The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:58:17 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:41:54 PM
Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 03:51:35 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:23:00 AM
No not that one!  Brucie Rioch.  Didn't really work, remember away keepers getting a barrage of coins thrown at them.



The worst one I remember was when we played Sutton in a FA cup reply......their keeper fell for the faux clapping and returned it with a big smile on his face. The smile was soon wiped off his face as the coins rained down on him and he took one to the nappa. He had to get treatment before the game started, poor sod-it was probably the biggest game of his career.

My first away game without my Dad that at 15. Went on the RaRa bus. Won 2-1, Shearer brace in second half after going 1-0 down if I remember correctly?

 Sutton was 1-1 at theirs I think then we won the reply at AP 1-0 1988
True that and they nearly scored in the last minute ,it came back off the bar which would have won the tie, I think we  won in extra time, their players got sang of the pitch by the holgate in tribute.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
