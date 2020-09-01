No not that one! Brucie Rioch. Didn't really work, remember away keepers getting a barrage of coins thrown at them.
The worst one I remember was when we played Sutton in a FA cup reply......their keeper fell for the faux clapping and returned it with a big smile on his face. The smile was soon wiped off his face as the coins rained down on him and he took one to the nappa. He had to get treatment before the game started, poor sod-it was probably the biggest game of his career.
My first away game without my Dad that at 15. Went on the RaRa bus. Won 2-1, Shearer brace in second half after going 1-0 down if I remember correctly?
Sutton was 1-1 at theirs I think then we won the reply at AP 1-0 1988
True that and they nearly scored in the last minute ,it came back off the bar which would have won the tie, I think we won in extra time, their players got sang of the pitch by the holgate in tribute.