No not that one! Brucie Rioch. Didn't really work, remember away keepers getting a barrage of coins thrown at them.

The worst one I remember was when we played Sutton in a FA cup reply......their keeper fell for the faux clapping and returned it with a big smile on his face. The smile was soon wiped off his face as the coins rained down on him and he took one to the nappa. He had to get treatment before the game started, poor sod-it was probably the biggest game of his career.

Yes remember being at that one, most keeper were wise to it, knew to not react and hang back around the penalty spot for a couple of seconds!

Hans seger fell for that one, his team (spurs?) told him the home end always clapped the keeper when he got in the goal so he returned the favour, they hit him everything, he said later he had never known owt like it. Fierce crowd in them days.😮

Bad enough to our own, the chicken run was relentless

My first away game without my Dad that at 15. Went on the RaRa bus. Won 2-1, Shearer brace in second half after going 1-0 down if I remember correctly?

True. He also had a record (45 rpm single) thrown at him.