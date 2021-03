Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 657





Posts: 2 657 Re: Merkel and her Footsoldiers at it again « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:28:11 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 11:26:43 AM Which footsoldiers are these mate?



Does everything associated with Germany have to have nazi undertones?



I actually really like Germans and Germany, on the whole they are very much the same as us, however, in this case I did use the inference on purpose , for good reason. I actually really like Germans and Germany, on the whole they are very much the same as us, however, in this case I did use the inference on purpose , for good reason. Logged