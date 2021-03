T_Bone

Was just listening to it today and got me thinking its scary how it come true with what the government done putting us all in lockdown



Its all about control



This was wrote a few years back when Tommy got sent down for reporting on the grooming case

Was just listening to it today and got me thinking its scary how it come true with what the government done putting us all in lockdown

Its all about control

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMn8caPDxBY