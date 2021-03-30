TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 227





Posts: 227 Texas record low positive Covid tests. « on: Today at 08:36:40 PM »



Remember a few weeks back and he said these restrictions are bollocks and can fuck right off. Allowed everything to be open 100%.



Today the 7-day Covid positivity rate dropped to a new recorded low: 4.95%

Hospitalizations dropped to a 6 month low

This week we have 1 million 1st vaccines available

Everyone now qualifies for a shot. They are highly recommended to prevent getting Covid but always voluntary



