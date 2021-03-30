This popped up on a Telegram group I'm in. Tweet from the Guv of Texas.
Remember a few weeks back and he said these restrictions are bollocks and can fuck right off. Allowed everything to be open 100%.
Today the 7-day Covid positivity rate dropped to a new recorded low: 4.95%
Hospitalizations dropped to a 6 month low
This week we have 1 million 1st vaccines available
Everyone now qualifies for a shot. They are highly recommended to prevent getting Covid but always voluntaryhttps://mobile.twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1376305657226227721