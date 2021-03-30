Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2021, 09:09:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Texas record low positive Covid tests.  (Read 23 times)
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 226


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:36:40 PM »
This popped up on a Telegram group I'm in.  Tweet from the Guv of Texas.   

Remember a few weeks back and he said these restrictions are bollocks and can fuck right off.  Allowed everything to be open 100%. 

Today the 7-day Covid positivity rate dropped to a new recorded low: 4.95%
Hospitalizations dropped to a 6 month low
This week we have 1 million 1st vaccines available
Everyone now qualifies for a shot. They are highly recommended to prevent getting Covid but always voluntary

https://mobile.twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1376305657226227721
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 