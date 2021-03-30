Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 01, 2021, 06:19:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: This George Floyd carry on  (Read 880 times)
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 983


View Profile
« on: March 30, 2021, 07:54:03 PM »
That's why Barristers/attorney's/solicitors/prostitutes and actors are so feckin rich,paid by the hour to just talk shite.

That mental twats just took a hour to ask what any normal person could ask in 20 feckin seconds. Gonna be a long trial this
Like.

Court tv, if ya got nowt better to do .         👁 👁
                                                                            👅
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pigeon droppings
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 187


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 30, 2021, 08:26:50 PM »
Don't matter if the fucker was the biggest mass murderer......the biggest mass rapist........the biggest freak paedophile.........

the only thing that matters is those last 8 minutes.

thepolice had him arrested......they had him under control.......and they HAD A DUTY TO KEEP HIM ALIVE.

The public were informing chauvin all was not well......chauvin decided it was more about saving face than taking orders from members of the public......and now he faces the consequences.

ive watched some of the online trial..........sitting there emotionless and constantly writing makes him cold hearted and calculating imho
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 231


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 30, 2021, 08:40:25 PM »
There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free.  There will be uproar.

Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.

Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid.  There is no way he is ever going in general population.  So a cover up is the likely way IMO.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 805


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 30, 2021, 08:46:23 PM »
To be honest I didnt watch much of the footage at the time and none since. I very much doubt hell be found not guilty whether he is or not. I think the events of last year would be like a drop in the ocean if he walks. It will be carnage.
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 292



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 30, 2021, 09:11:24 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 30, 2021, 08:40:25 PM
There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free.  There will be uproar.

Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.

Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid.  There is no way he is ever going in general population.  So a cover up is the likely way IMO.

There is no way that he can have a fair trial given that every potential juror in the USA must have seen the video/heard the outcry/seen him judged before he was charged.

He sounds like a cunt but the process should be even handed and I just don't see how it can be?

 
Logged
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 755


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 30, 2021, 10:08:55 PM »
Give the bloke a medal
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 540

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:19:35 AM »
Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe
Logged
barwickred
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 362


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:53:08 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:19:35 AM
Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe


Floyd was saying he couldn't breathe when fighting his way out of the back of the car, long before Chauvin kneeled on his neck.
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 270


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:24:23 AM »
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you

If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 672


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:30:33 AM »
It looks like it's going to come down to the toxicology report.  If it says he was on meth or fentanyl then he'll more than likely walk even if in this country there might still be a manslaughter case, no chance of that happening in US I suspect.

If there are no illegal drugs then it's hard to see how he doesn't get convicted of something, although, I don't know how it works over there with the different types of homicide
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 292



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:35:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you

If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society

Depends how you define sick...



 :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 270


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:35:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you

If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society

Depends how you define sick...



 :nige: :nige: :nige:

Unsurprised that you support the US police murdering black people
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 231


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:20:05 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:35:53 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:35:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you

If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society

Depends how you define sick...



 :nige: :nige: :nige:

Unsurprised that you support the US police murdering black people

Has it been proved as murder?   Your attitude is what the cop is up against. 

I'm sure white people get killed aswell by cops.  No taking a knee for them though.
Logged
TMG501
****
Online Online

Posts: 229


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:22:26 PM »
If O.J.Simpson can be found not guilty of murder, anything can happen over there
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 155


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:16:25 PM »
The guy was a scumbag what held a knife to his pregnant lasses throat  lost

Its a joke that he's seen as a marter  :unlike:

People taking a knee for a criminal :lenin: BLM
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 270


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:26:39 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 02:20:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:35:53 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:35:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you

If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society

Depends how you define sick...



 :nige: :nige: :nige:

Unsurprised that you support the US police murdering black people

Has it been proved as murder?   Your attitude is what the cop is up against. 

I'm sure white people get killed aswell by cops.  No taking a knee for them though.

I've seen the video
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 672


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:17:10 PM »
Just watched the latest CCTV they've released from inside the shop, he definitely looks like he's on something.  Shouldn't make any difference really but from previous cases can't see a conviction
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:12:24 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 786


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:36:35 PM »
Christ, there is some shyte posted on this thread. The guy was murdered- full stop. Dont give a shit his colour or his past he was murdered. The ex cop deserves his life sentence.
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 292



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:38:47 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 08:36:35 PM
Christ, there is some shyte posted on this thread. The guy was murdered- full stop. Dont give a shit his colour or his past he was murdered. The ex cop deserves his life sentence.

Don't bother with a trial then eh?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 786


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:03:10 PM »
No fuck it. Only the blind couldnt see the obvious. You defending the cop?
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 292



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:08:20 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 09:03:10 PM
No fuck it. Only the blind couldnt see the obvious. You defending the cop?

Defending the right to a fair trial not one conducted by a half wit on a football message board using Facebook and Twitter.

 souey
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 786


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:15:48 PM »
Dont use Facebook and Twitter then!
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 292



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:17:19 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 09:15:48 PM
Dont use Facebook and Twitter then!

I'm not judging

But I can see how I might have confused you given your limited resources

 klins
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 786


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:18:00 PM »
Dream on wanker
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 540

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:54:45 AM »
End of the day a scum piece of shit has gone  :like:
Get the cop on game shows  :homer:
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 258


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:24:12 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 08:36:35 PM
Christ, there is some shyte posted on this thread. The guy was murdered- full stop. Dont give a shit his colour or his past he was murdered. The ex cop deserves his life sentence.


My first thoughts. But then you see the full video of him, but...

Saying he couldn't breath while he was only handcuffed and standing without restraint.
Had enough drugs in him which causes death in most cases.
Police pleading with him to get in the car.
Him resisting getting in the car because he said he would suffocate
Voluntary getting out of the car and laying on the floor
Police office kneeling on the SIDE of his neck, as per recommended act of restraint for that force - he was trained to do that.


Could the Copper acted differently? Yes,
Would it have stopped him from dying? Un-sure



Enough grounds for murder/man-slaughter? 
 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 645



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:28:43 AM »
An unknown number of people killed in northern Mozambique recently, black and white, mainly the former. Not much coverage in the media as BL do not M in some countries.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 968


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:37:29 AM »
He'll be deservedly found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but that won't be enough  for some,  I'd start shuttering the TV and trainer shops now.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 805


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:51:26 AM »
Ive put my order in, size 8 Adidas samba :homer:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 613


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:52:56 AM »
You have little feet.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 805


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:04:29 PM »
True :like:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 968


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:26:11 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:51:26 AM
Ive put my order in, size 8 Adidas samba :homer:
The best five a side training shoe ever, unfortunately for you  our ghetto friends will be going for the air max and the 50" screens so you're out of luck.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 540

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:30:10 PM »
All Biden has to do is publicly say, any blacks be a looting and they will be shot.
The army is doing fuck all anyway, be good shooting practice especially at night
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 805


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:26:11 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:51:26 AM
Ive put my order in, size 8 Adidas samba :homer:
The best five a side training shoe ever, unfortunately for you  our ghetto friends will be going for the air max and the 50" screens so you're out of luck.

Thats why I pre ordered :homer:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 270


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:45:23 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:30:10 PM
All Biden has to do is publicly say, any blacks be a looting and they will be shot.
The army is doing fuck all anyway, be good shooting practice especially at night

Nice bit of proper bigoted bile  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 874



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:09:56 PM »
There is no way the copper is getting off.

Whether he deserves prison or not is irrelevant at this point - he is already guilty in the media etc and will be sacrificed for public opinion and to avoid riots in 100 cities.

I don't support any of that shit but that's where we are.  The truth doesn't exist anymore.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:46 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 786


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:18:50 PM »
American coppers are a funny lot. I remember being in Denver in the outskirts years ago with a work colleague. Had a meal he went outside for a fag, I went to the bogs. Was a while ! Went outside to meet him, within minutes had 6 cop cars surrounding us. Separated and asked questions - they realised we were just little old Innocent Brits!

Apparently there had been a hold up in the area a week ago and this spooked the local to call the old bill. I thought it was overkill sending 6 squad cars and did get my arse flapping for a while!!
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 300


View Profile WWW
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:34:26 PM »


Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 231


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:01:16 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 04:18:50 PM
American coppers are a funny lot. I remember being in Denver in the outskirts years ago with a work colleague. Had a meal he went outside for a fag, I went to the bogs. Was a while ! Went outside to meet him, within minutes had 6 cop cars surrounding us. Separated and asked questions - they realised we were just little old Innocent Brits!

Apparently there had been a hold up in the area a week ago and this spooked the local to call the old bill. I thought it was overkill sending 6 squad cars and did get my arse flapping for a while!!

Pure odd that it really is like The Dukes of Hazard if you can make it over the parish line, an opposing parish cop can do fuck all

State Troopers are the cunts though propper jobs worth..
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 968


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:28:44 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 04:18:50 PM
American coppers are a funny lot. I remember being in Denver in the outskirts years ago with a work colleague. Had a meal he went outside for a fag, I went to the bogs. Was a while ! Went outside to meet him, within minutes had 6 cop cars surrounding us. Separated and asked questions - they realised we were just little old Innocent Brits!

Apparently there had been a hold up in the area a week ago and this spooked the local to call the old bill. I thought it was overkill sending 6 squad cars and did get my arse flapping for a while!!
Serves yourself right for smoking. 👈
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Archie Stevens
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 290


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:01:47 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:16:25 PM
The guy was a scumbag what held a knife to his pregnant lasses throat  lost

Its a joke that he's seen as a marter  :unlike:

People taking a knee for a criminal :lenin: BLM

You happily take both knees to kiss a mortgage fraudsters buckeye.
You dirty little grifter rimmer.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 270


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:12:01 PM »
 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 