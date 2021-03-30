Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 983





Posts: 983 This George Floyd carry on « on: March 30, 2021, 07:54:03 PM » That's why Barristers/attorney's/solicitors/prostitutes and actors are so feckin rich,paid by the hour to just talk shite.



That mental twats just took a hour to ask what any normal person could ask in 20 feckin seconds. Gonna be a long trial this

Like.



Court tv, if ya got nowt better to do . 👁 👁

👅

Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 187





Posts: 187 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #1 on: March 30, 2021, 08:26:50 PM » Don't matter if the fucker was the biggest mass murderer......the biggest mass rapist........the biggest freak paedophile.........



the only thing that matters is those last 8 minutes.



thepolice had him arrested......they had him under control.......and they HAD A DUTY TO KEEP HIM ALIVE.



The public were informing chauvin all was not well......chauvin decided it was more about saving face than taking orders from members of the public......and now he faces the consequences.



ive watched some of the online trial..........sitting there emotionless and constantly writing makes him cold hearted and calculating imho



Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 231





Posts: 231 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #2 on: March 30, 2021, 08:40:25 PM » There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free. There will be uproar.



Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.



Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid. There is no way he is ever going in general population. So a cover up is the likely way IMO. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 805





Posts: 14 805 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #3 on: March 30, 2021, 08:46:23 PM » To be honest I didnt watch much of the footage at the time and none since. I very much doubt hell be found not guilty whether he is or not. I think the events of last year would be like a drop in the ocean if he walks. It will be carnage. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 292







Posts: 292 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #4 on: March 30, 2021, 09:11:24 PM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 30, 2021, 08:40:25 PM There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free. There will be uproar.



Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.



Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid. There is no way he is ever going in general population. So a cover up is the likely way IMO.



There is no way that he can have a fair trial given that every potential juror in the USA must have seen the video/heard the outcry/seen him judged before he was charged.



He sounds like a cunt but the process should be even handed and I just don't see how it can be?



There is no way that he can have a fair trial given that every potential juror in the USA must have seen the video/heard the outcry/seen him judged before he was charged.He sounds like a cunt but the process should be even handed and I just don't see how it can be? Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 540



Superstar





Posts: 10 540Superstar Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:19:35 AM » Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe

Logged

barwickred

Offline



Posts: 362





Posts: 362 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:53:08 AM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:19:35 AM Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe





Floyd was saying he couldn't breathe when fighting his way out of the back of the car, long before Chauvin kneeled on his neck.



Floyd was saying he couldn't breathe when fighting his way out of the back of the car, long before Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

towz

Online



Posts: 9 270





Posts: 9 270 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:24:23 AM » Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you



If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 672





Posts: 2 672 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:30:33 AM » It looks like it's going to come down to the toxicology report. If it says he was on meth or fentanyl then he'll more than likely walk even if in this country there might still be a manslaughter case, no chance of that happening in US I suspect.



If there are no illegal drugs then it's hard to see how he doesn't get convicted of something, although, I don't know how it works over there with the different types of homicide Logged

TMG501

Online



Posts: 229





It's What's In The Groove That Counts





Posts: 229It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:22:26 PM » If O.J.Simpson can be found not guilty of murder, anything can happen over there Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 155





Posts: 2 155 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:16:25 PM »



Its a joke that he's seen as a marter



People taking a knee for a criminal The guy was a scumbag what held a knife to his pregnant lasses throatIts a joke that he's seen as a marterPeople taking a knee for a criminal Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 672





Posts: 2 672 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:17:10 PM » Just watched the latest CCTV they've released from inside the shop, he definitely looks like he's on something. Shouldn't make any difference really but from previous cases can't see a conviction « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:12:24 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 786





Posts: 1 786 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:36:35 PM » Christ, there is some shyte posted on this thread. The guy was murdered- full stop. Dont give a shit his colour or his past he was murdered. The ex cop deserves his life sentence. Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 540



Superstar





Posts: 10 540Superstar Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #24 on: Today at 06:54:45 AM »

Get the cop on game shows End of the day a scum piece of shit has goneGet the cop on game shows Logged

ccole

Offline



Posts: 4 258





Posts: 4 258 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #25 on: Today at 09:24:12 AM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 08:36:35 PM Christ, there is some shyte posted on this thread. The guy was murdered- full stop. Dont give a shit his colour or his past he was murdered. The ex cop deserves his life sentence.





My first thoughts. But then you see the full video of him, but...



Saying he couldn't breath while he was only handcuffed and standing without restraint.

Had enough drugs in him which causes death in most cases.

Police pleading with him to get in the car.

Him resisting getting in the car because he said he would suffocate

Voluntary getting out of the car and laying on the floor

Police office kneeling on the SIDE of his neck, as per recommended act of restraint for that force - he was trained to do that.





Could the Copper acted differently? Yes,

Would it have stopped him from dying? Un-sure







Enough grounds for murder/man-slaughter?

My first thoughts. But then you see the full video of him, but...Saying he couldn't breath while he was only handcuffed and standing without restraint.Had enough drugs in him which causes death in most cases.Police pleading with him to get in the car.Him resisting getting in the car because he said he would suffocateVoluntary getting out of the car and laying on the floorPolice office kneeling on the SIDE of his neck, as per recommended act of restraint for that force - he was trained to do that.Could the Copper acted differently? Yes,Would it have stopped him from dying? Un-sureEnough grounds for murder/man-slaughter? Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 645







Posts: 9 645 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #26 on: Today at 09:28:43 AM » An unknown number of people killed in northern Mozambique recently, black and white, mainly the former. Not much coverage in the media as BL do not M in some countries. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 968





The ace face.





Posts: 24 968The ace face. Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #27 on: Today at 09:37:29 AM » He'll be deservedly found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but that won't be enough for some, I'd start shuttering the TV and trainer shops now. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 968





The ace face.





Posts: 24 968The ace face. Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #31 on: Today at 12:26:11 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:51:26 AM

Ive put my order in, size 8 Adidas samba The best five a side training shoe ever, unfortunately for you our ghetto friends will be going for the air max and the 50" screens so you're out of luck. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 540



Superstar





Posts: 10 540Superstar Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #32 on: Today at 12:30:10 PM » All Biden has to do is publicly say, any blacks be a looting and they will be shot.

The army is doing fuck all anyway, be good shooting practice especially at night Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 874







Posts: 15 874 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #35 on: Today at 04:09:56 PM » There is no way the copper is getting off.



Whether he deserves prison or not is irrelevant at this point - he is already guilty in the media etc and will be sacrificed for public opinion and to avoid riots in 100 cities.



I don't support any of that shit but that's where we are. The truth doesn't exist anymore. « Last Edit: Today at 04:19:46 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 786





Posts: 1 786 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #36 on: Today at 04:18:50 PM » American coppers are a funny lot. I remember being in Denver in the outskirts years ago with a work colleague. Had a meal he went outside for a fag, I went to the bogs. Was a while ! Went outside to meet him, within minutes had 6 cop cars surrounding us. Separated and asked questions - they realised we were just little old Innocent Brits!



Apparently there had been a hold up in the area a week ago and this spooked the local to call the old bill. I thought it was overkill sending 6 squad cars and did get my arse flapping for a while!! Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 231





Posts: 231 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #38 on: Today at 05:01:16 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 04:18:50 PM American coppers are a funny lot. I remember being in Denver in the outskirts years ago with a work colleague. Had a meal he went outside for a fag, I went to the bogs. Was a while ! Went outside to meet him, within minutes had 6 cop cars surrounding us. Separated and asked questions - they realised we were just little old Innocent Brits!



Apparently there had been a hold up in the area a week ago and this spooked the local to call the old bill. I thought it was overkill sending 6 squad cars and did get my arse flapping for a while!!



Pure odd that it really is like The Dukes of Hazard if you can make it over the parish line, an opposing parish cop can do fuck all



State Troopers are the cunts though propper jobs worth..



Pure odd that it really is like The Dukes of Hazard if you can make it over the parish line, an opposing parish cop can do fuck allState Troopers are the cunts though propper jobs worth.. Logged