April 01, 2021, 08:35:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This George Floyd carry on
Author
Topic: This George Floyd carry on (Read 634 times)
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 983
This George Floyd carry on
«
on:
March 30, 2021, 07:54:03 PM »
That's why Barristers/attorney's/solicitors/prostitutes and actors are so feckin rich,paid by the hour to just talk shite.
That mental twats just took a hour to ask what any normal person could ask in 20 feckin seconds. Gonna be a long trial this
Like.
Court tv, if ya got nowt better to do . 👁 👁
👅
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 187
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #1 on:
March 30, 2021, 08:26:50 PM »
Don't matter if the fucker was the biggest mass murderer......the biggest mass rapist........the biggest freak paedophile.........
the only thing that matters is those last 8 minutes.
thepolice had him arrested......they had him under control.......and they HAD A DUTY TO KEEP HIM ALIVE.
The public were informing chauvin all was not well......chauvin decided it was more about saving face than taking orders from members of the public......and now he faces the consequences.
ive watched some of the online trial..........sitting there emotionless and constantly writing makes him cold hearted and calculating imho
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 229
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #2 on:
March 30, 2021, 08:40:25 PM »
There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free. There will be uproar.
Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.
Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid. There is no way he is ever going in general population. So a cover up is the likely way IMO.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 801
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #3 on:
March 30, 2021, 08:46:23 PM »
To be honest I didnt watch much of the footage at the time and none since. I very much doubt hell be found not guilty whether he is or not. I think the events of last year would be like a drop in the ocean if he walks. It will be carnage.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 288
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #4 on:
March 30, 2021, 09:11:24 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 30, 2021, 08:40:25 PM
There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free. There will be uproar.
Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.
Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid. There is no way he is ever going in general population. So a cover up is the likely way IMO.
There is no way that he can have a fair trial given that every potential juror in the USA must have seen the video/heard the outcry/seen him judged before he was charged.
He sounds like a cunt but the process should be even handed and I just don't see how it can be?
Logged
evilghost
Offline
Posts: 2 755
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #5 on:
March 30, 2021, 10:08:55 PM »
Give the bloke a medal
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 538
Superstar
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:19:35 AM »
Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe
Logged
barwickred
Offline
Posts: 362
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:08 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 06:19:35 AM
Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe
Floyd was saying he couldn't breathe when fighting his way out of the back of the car, long before Chauvin kneeled on his neck.
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
towz
Online
Posts: 9 267
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:23 AM »
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you
If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 661
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:33 AM »
It looks like it's going to come down to the toxicology report. If it says he was on meth or fentanyl then he'll more than likely walk even if in this country there might still be a manslaughter case, no chance of that happening in US I suspect.
If there are no illegal drugs then it's hard to see how he doesn't get convicted of something, although, I don't know how it works over there with the different types of homicide
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 288
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you
If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society
Depends how you define sick...
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 267
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:53 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:35:08 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you
If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society
Depends how you define sick...
Unsurprised that you support the US police murdering black people
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 229
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 02:20:05 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:35:53 AM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:35:08 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you
If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society
Depends how you define sick...
Unsurprised that you support the US police murdering black people
Has it been proved as murder? Your attitude is what the cop is up against.
I'm sure white people get killed aswell by cops. No taking a knee for them though.
Logged
TMG501
Online
Posts: 229
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 02:22:26 PM »
If O.J.Simpson can be found not guilty of murder, anything can happen over there
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 155
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:16:25 PM »
The guy was a scumbag what held a knife to his pregnant lasses throat
Its a joke that he's seen as a marter
People taking a knee for a criminal
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 267
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:39 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 02:20:05 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:35:53 AM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:35:08 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you
If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society
Depends how you define sick...
Unsurprised that you support the US police murdering black people
Has it been proved as murder? Your attitude is what the cop is up against.
I'm sure white people get killed aswell by cops. No taking a knee for them though.
I've seen the video
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 661
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 06:17:10 PM »
Just watched the latest CCTV they've released from inside the shop, he definitely looks like he's on something. Shouldn't make any difference really but from previous cases can't see a conviction
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:12:24 PM by Itchy_ring
»
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 785
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:35 PM »
Christ, there is some shyte posted on this thread. The guy was murdered- full stop. Dont give a shit his colour or his past he was murdered. The ex cop deserves his life sentence.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 288
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 08:38:47 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 08:36:35 PM
Christ, there is some shyte posted on this thread. The guy was murdered- full stop. Dont give a shit his colour or his past he was murdered. The ex cop deserves his life sentence.
Don't bother with a trial then eh?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 785
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 09:03:10 PM »
No fuck it. Only the blind couldnt see the obvious. You defending the cop?
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 288
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 09:08:20 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 09:03:10 PM
No fuck it. Only the blind couldnt see the obvious. You defending the cop?
Defending the right to a fair trial not one conducted by a half wit on a football message board using Facebook and Twitter.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 785
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 09:15:48 PM »
Dont use Facebook and Twitter then!
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 288
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:19 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 09:15:48 PM
Dont use Facebook and Twitter then!
I'm not judging
But I can see how I might have confused you given your limited resources
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 785
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:00 PM »
Dream on wanker
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 538
Superstar
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 06:54:45 AM »
End of the day a scum piece of shit has gone
Get the cop on game shows
Logged
Loading...