There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free. There will be uproar.
Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.
Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid. There is no way he is ever going in general population. So a cover up is the likely way IMO.
There is no way that he can have a fair trial given that every potential juror in the USA must have seen the video/heard the outcry/seen him judged before he was charged.
He sounds like a cunt but the process should be even handed and I just don't see how it can be?