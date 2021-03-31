Bob_Ender

Posts: 981 This George Floyd carry on « on: Yesterday at 07:54:03 PM » That's why Barristers/attorney's/solicitors/prostitutes and actors are so feckin rich,paid by the hour to just talk shite.



That mental twats just took a hour to ask what any normal person could ask in 20 feckin seconds. Gonna be a long trial this

Court tv, if ya got nowt better to do . 👁 👁

Pigeon droppings

Posts: 187 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:26:50 PM » Don't matter if the fucker was the biggest mass murderer......the biggest mass rapist........the biggest freak paedophile.........



the only thing that matters is those last 8 minutes.



thepolice had him arrested......they had him under control.......and they HAD A DUTY TO KEEP HIM ALIVE.



The public were informing chauvin all was not well......chauvin decided it was more about saving face than taking orders from members of the public......and now he faces the consequences.



ive watched some of the online trial..........sitting there emotionless and constantly writing makes him cold hearted and calculating imho



TechnoTronic

Posts: 228 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:40:25 PM » There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free. There will be uproar.



Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.



Robbso

John Theone

Posts: 277 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 PM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 08:40:25 PM There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free. There will be uproar.



Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.



Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid. There is no way he is ever going in general population. So a cover up is the likely way IMO.



There is no way that he can have a fair trial given that every potential juror in the USA must have seen the video/heard the outcry/seen him judged before he was charged.



He sounds like a cunt but the process should be even handed and I just don't see how it can be?



Minge

Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:19:35 AM » Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe

barwickred

Posts: 362 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:53:08 AM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:19:35 AM Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe





Floyd was saying he couldn't breathe when fighting his way out of the back of the car, long before Chauvin kneeled on his neck.



Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

towz

Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:24:23 AM » Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you

If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society



If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society Logged