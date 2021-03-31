Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: This George Floyd carry on  (Read 333 times)
Bob_Ender
Posts: 981


« on: Yesterday at 07:54:03 PM »
That's why Barristers/attorney's/solicitors/prostitutes and actors are so feckin rich,paid by the hour to just talk shite.

That mental twats just took a hour to ask what any normal person could ask in 20 feckin seconds. Gonna be a long trial this
Court tv, if ya got nowt better to do .         👁 👁
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 187


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:26:50 PM »
Don't matter if the fucker was the biggest mass murderer......the biggest mass rapist........the biggest freak paedophile.........

the only thing that matters is those last 8 minutes.

thepolice had him arrested......they had him under control.......and they HAD A DUTY TO KEEP HIM ALIVE.

The public were informing chauvin all was not well......chauvin decided it was more about saving face than taking orders from members of the public......and now he faces the consequences.

ive watched some of the online trial..........sitting there emotionless and constantly writing makes him cold hearted and calculating imho
TechnoTronic
Posts: 228


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:40:25 PM »
There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free.  There will be uproar.

Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.

Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid.  There is no way he is ever going in general population.  So a cover up is the likely way IMO.
Robbso
Posts: 14 793


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:46:23 PM »
To be honest I didnt watch much of the footage at the time and none since. I very much doubt hell be found not guilty whether he is or not. I think the events of last year would be like a drop in the ocean if he walks. It will be carnage.
John Theone
Posts: 277



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 08:40:25 PM
There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free.  There will be uproar.

Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.

Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid.  There is no way he is ever going in general population.  So a cover up is the likely way IMO.

There is no way that he can have a fair trial given that every potential juror in the USA must have seen the video/heard the outcry/seen him judged before he was charged.

He sounds like a cunt but the process should be even handed and I just don't see how it can be?

 
evilghost
Posts: 2 755


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:08:55 PM »
Give the bloke a medal
Minge
Posts: 10 536

Superstar


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:19:35 AM »
Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe
barwickred
Posts: 362


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:53:08 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:19:35 AM
Saying I cant breath was a load of shit, no way was that copper blocking his wind pipe


Floyd was saying he couldn't breathe when fighting his way out of the back of the car, long before Chauvin kneeled on his neck.
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
towz
Posts: 9 265


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:24:23 AM »
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you

If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 657


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:30:33 AM »
It looks like it's going to come down to the toxicology report.  If it says he was on meth or fentanyl then he'll more than likely walk even if in this country there might still be a manslaughter case, no chance of that happening in US I suspect.

If there are no illegal drugs then it's hard to see how he doesn't get convicted of something, although, I don't know how it works over there with the different types of homicide
John Theone
Posts: 277



« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:35:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you

If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society

Depends how you define sick...



 :nige: :nige: :nige:
towz
Posts: 9 265


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:35:53 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 11:35:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:24:23 AM
Well done to those defending cold blooded murder on here, really reflects well on you

If the police can murder people with impunity it would be a pretty sick society

Depends how you define sick...



 :nige: :nige: :nige:

Unsurprised that you support the US police murdering black people
