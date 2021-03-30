Bob_Ender

Posts: 981 This George Floyd carry on « on: Today at 07:54:03 PM » That's why Barristers/attorney's/solicitors/prostitutes and actors are so feckin rich,paid by the hour to just talk shite.



That mental twats just took a hour to ask what any normal person could ask in 20 feckin seconds. Gonna be a long trial this

Court tv, if ya got nowt better to do . 👁 👁

Logged

Posts: 187 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:26:50 PM » Don't matter if the fucker was the biggest mass murderer......the biggest mass rapist........the biggest freak paedophile.........



the only thing that matters is those last 8 minutes.



thepolice had him arrested......they had him under control.......and they HAD A DUTY TO KEEP HIM ALIVE.



The public were informing chauvin all was not well......chauvin decided it was more about saving face than taking orders from members of the public......and now he faces the consequences.



ive watched some of the online trial..........sitting there emotionless and constantly writing makes him cold hearted and calculating imho



Logged

TechnoTronic

Posts: 226 Re: This George Floyd carry on « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:40:25 PM » There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free. There will be uproar.



Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.



Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid. There is no way he is ever going in general population. So a cover up is the likely way IMO. Logged