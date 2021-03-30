Welcome,
This George Floyd carry on
Topic: This George Floyd carry on (Read 77 times)
Bob_Ender
This George Floyd carry on
«
on:
Today
at 07:54:03 PM »
That's why Barristers/attorney's/solicitors/prostitutes and actors are so feckin rich,paid by the hour to just talk shite.
That mental twats just took a hour to ask what any normal person could ask in 20 feckin seconds. Gonna be a long trial this
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pigeon droppings
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:26:50 PM »
Don't matter if the fucker was the biggest mass murderer......the biggest mass rapist........the biggest freak paedophile.........
the only thing that matters is those last 8 minutes.
thepolice had him arrested......they had him under control.......and they HAD A DUTY TO KEEP HIM ALIVE.
The public were informing chauvin all was not well......chauvin decided it was more about saving face than taking orders from members of the public......and now he faces the consequences.
ive watched some of the online trial..........sitting there emotionless and constantly writing makes him cold hearted and calculating imho
TechnoTronic
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:40:25 PM »
There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free. There will be uproar.
Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.
Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid. There is no way he is ever going in general population. So a cover up is the likely way IMO.
Robbso
Re: This George Floyd carry on
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:46:23 PM »
To be honest I didnt watch much of the footage at the time and none since. I very much doubt hell be found not guilty whether he is or not. I think the events of last year would be like a drop in the ocean if he walks. It will be carnage.
