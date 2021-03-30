Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2021
Topic: This George Floyd carry on
Bob_Ender
Today at 07:54:03 PM
That's why Barristers/attorney's/solicitors/prostitutes and actors are so feckin rich,paid by the hour to just talk shite.

That mental twats just took a hour to ask what any normal person could ask in 20 feckin seconds. Gonna be a long trial this
Court tv, if ya got nowt better to do .         👁 👁
                                                                            👅
Pigeon droppings
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:26:50 PM
Don't matter if the fucker was the biggest mass murderer......the biggest mass rapist........the biggest freak paedophile.........

the only thing that matters is those last 8 minutes.

thepolice had him arrested......they had him under control.......and they HAD A DUTY TO KEEP HIM ALIVE.

The public were informing chauvin all was not well......chauvin decided it was more about saving face than taking orders from members of the public......and now he faces the consequences.

ive watched some of the online trial..........sitting there emotionless and constantly writing makes him cold hearted and calculating imho
TechnoTronic
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:40:25 PM
There is no way on this planet he his getting off scott free.  There will be uproar.

Man is guilty before the trail even begins, no matter what evidence is presented.

Now I could see him being sent to Holme House but never actually making it and living off the grid.  There is no way he is ever going in general population.  So a cover up is the likely way IMO.
Robbso
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:46:23 PM
To be honest I didnt watch much of the footage at the time and none since. I very much doubt hell be found not guilty whether he is or not. I think the events of last year would be like a drop in the ocean if he walks. It will be carnage.
