LeeTublin

Posts: 521 Smalltown « on: Yesterday at 12:17:24 PM » Just reading the Sturgeon thread on FMTTM. The usual crowd turning it into an anti Tory thread and Smalltown trying so hard to be accepted but getting ignored. Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 654 Re: Smalltown « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:27:18 PM » Had a bit of a rummage around over there yesterday, still exactly the same anti Tory, pro Corbyn, anti Brexit bollocks they were banging on about incessantly 1,2,3,4 years ago, some of them really need to move on. Logged

kippers

Posts: 2 792 Re: Smalltown « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:15:11 PM » I only read.



If anyone drifts a smidgen from the momentum line on there they get dogs abuse.



Utter wankers. Are they really Boro fans? Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 654 Re: Smalltown « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:34:17 PM » I read it about once a fortnight just to remind myself why I don't bother, ST does always seem to be trying hard to get his feet under the top table but failing. Logged

LeeTublin

Posts: 521 Re: Smalltown « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:57:41 PM » Muttley, Jam69 and Corcaigh seem the worst. Smalltown just cries for attention and gets ignored. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 033Fred West ruined my wife Re: Smalltown « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:54:37 PM » They are all shithouse cunts. ST is a "ginga" shithouse cunt and due to various attention seeking fads the plight of the gingers is increasingly overlooked. I have some sympathy for the ginger shithouse cunt. Logged

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 780 Re: Smalltown « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:47:26 PM » Never see anything wrong with their party the Labour luvvies. So bloody good their party they still trail the Tories!! The land of make believe is where they reside Logged

Uncle Marbles

Posts: 161 Re: Smalltown « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:21:05 PM »

Boromart...what a 2 faced inconsistent twat that loon is. I think him and ST are shagging each other Logged

King of the North

Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 732Duckyfuzz Re: Smalltown « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:54:09 PM » Smalltown is fmttms version of Alex Beresford from good morning Britain.



Trying desperately to be accepted but lacks any personality and is as likeable as a bad case of genital warts!!



CLEM FANDANGO

Smalltown does have very soft hands though.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion