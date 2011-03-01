Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2021, 11:19:21 PM
Topic: Smalltown
LeeTublin
Posts: 521


« on: Today at 12:17:24 PM »
Just reading the Sturgeon thread on FMTTM. The usual crowd turning it into an anti Tory thread and Smalltown trying so hard to be accepted but getting ignored.  mick
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 652


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:18 PM »
Had a bit of a rummage around over there yesterday, still exactly the same anti Tory, pro Corbyn, anti Brexit bollocks they were banging on about incessantly 1,2,3,4 years ago, some of them really need to move on.
kippers
Posts: 2 792


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:15:11 PM »
I only read. 

If anyone drifts a smidgen from the momentum line on there they get dogs abuse.

Utter wankers.  Are they really Boro fans?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 652


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:34:17 PM »
I read it about once a fortnight just to remind myself why I don't bother, ST does always seem to be trying hard to get his feet under the top table but failing. 
LeeTublin
Posts: 521


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:57:41 PM »
Muttley, Jam69 and Corcaigh seem the worst. Smalltown just cries for attention and gets ignored.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 033


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:54:37 PM »
They are all shithouse cunts. ST is a "ginga" shithouse cunt and due to various attention seeking fads the plight of the gingers is increasingly overlooked. I have some sympathy for the ginger shithouse cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 780


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:47:26 PM »
Never see anything wrong with their party the Labour luvvies. So bloody good their party they still trail the Tories!! The land of make believe is where they reside
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 161


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:21:05 PM »
Boromart...what a 2 faced inconsistent twat that loon is. I think him and ST are shagging each other
 :alf:
King of the North
Posts: 1 732


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:54:09 PM »
Smalltown is fmttms version of Alex Beresford from good morning Britain.

Trying desperately to be accepted but lacks any personality and is as likeable as a bad case of genital warts!!
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 867



« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:03:02 PM »
Smalltown does have very soft hands though.
King of the North
Posts: 1 732


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:18:44 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:03:02 PM
Smalltown does have very soft hands though.


That will be all the spunk that he has had flow through his hands


 
coluka

Posts: 19


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:30:26 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 01:15:11 PM
I only read. 

If anyone drifts a smidgen from the momentum line on there they get dogs abuse.

Utter wankers.  Are they really Boro fans?

Many on there have no concept of freedom of speech or opinion. They are so hypocritical too, on one hand they claim to be all for social equality and egalitarian in outlook, then they act like ferrel dogs, wishing hatred and shame on parts of the population. They seem to want the country and more than half its people not to be successful, especially when Tory led. The attempts of some on there to be seen as wokemeister generals is sycophantic in the extreme given some of the bile they can pour out.  
monkeyman
Posts: 11 574


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:15:05 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:18:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:03:02 PM
Smalltown does have very soft hands though.


That will be all the spunk that he has had flow through his hands


 


 AFTER HIS GAY MASSAGE  mcl
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 567



« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:23:16 PM »
25 years after leaving cob Smalltown still draws a crowd.
