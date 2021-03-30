Welcome,
March 30, 2021, 06:50:08 PM
Smalltown
Author
Topic: Smalltown (Read 245 times)
LeeTublin
Posts: 521
Smalltown
Just reading the Sturgeon thread on FMTTM. The usual crowd turning it into an anti Tory thread and Smalltown trying so hard to be accepted but getting ignored.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 652
Re: Smalltown
Had a bit of a rummage around over there yesterday, still exactly the same anti Tory, pro Corbyn, anti Brexit bollocks they were banging on about incessantly 1,2,3,4 years ago, some of them really need to move on.
kippers
Posts: 2 792
Re: Smalltown
I only read.
If anyone drifts a smidgen from the momentum line on there they get dogs abuse.
Utter wankers. Are they really Boro fans?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 652
Re: Smalltown
I read it about once a fortnight just to remind myself why I don't bother, ST does always seem to be trying hard to get his feet under the top table but failing.
LeeTublin
Posts: 521
Re: Smalltown
Muttley, Jam69 and Corcaigh seem the worst. Smalltown just cries for attention and gets ignored.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 033
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Smalltown
They are all shithouse cunts. ST is a "ginga" shithouse cunt and due to various attention seeking fads the plight of the gingers is increasingly overlooked. I have some sympathy for the ginger shithouse cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 780
Re: Smalltown
Never see anything wrong with their party the Labour luvvies. So bloody good their party they still trail the Tories!! The land of make believe is where they reside
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 161
Re: Smalltown
Boromart...what a 2 faced inconsistent twat that loon is. I think him and ST are shagging each other
