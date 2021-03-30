LeeTublin

Online



Posts: 521





Posts: 521 Smalltown « on: Today at 12:17:24 PM » Just reading the Sturgeon thread on FMTTM. The usual crowd turning it into an anti Tory thread and Smalltown trying so hard to be accepted but getting ignored. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 652





Posts: 2 652 Re: Smalltown « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:18 PM » Had a bit of a rummage around over there yesterday, still exactly the same anti Tory, pro Corbyn, anti Brexit bollocks they were banging on about incessantly 1,2,3,4 years ago, some of them really need to move on. Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 2 792





Posts: 2 792 Re: Smalltown « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:15:11 PM » I only read.



If anyone drifts a smidgen from the momentum line on there they get dogs abuse.



Utter wankers. Are they really Boro fans? Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 652





Posts: 2 652 Re: Smalltown « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:34:17 PM » I read it about once a fortnight just to remind myself why I don't bother, ST does always seem to be trying hard to get his feet under the top table but failing. Logged

LeeTublin

Online



Posts: 521





Posts: 521 Re: Smalltown « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:57:41 PM » Muttley, Jam69 and Corcaigh seem the worst. Smalltown just cries for attention and gets ignored. Logged