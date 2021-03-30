Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2021, 01:33:07 PM
Topic: Smalltown
LeeTublin
Today at 12:17:24 PM
Just reading the Sturgeon thread on FMTTM. The usual crowd turning it into an anti Tory thread and Smalltown trying so hard to be accepted but getting ignored.  mick
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:18 PM
Had a bit of a rummage around over there yesterday, still exactly the same anti Tory, pro Corbyn, anti Brexit bollocks they were banging on about incessantly 1,2,3,4 years ago, some of them really need to move on.
kippers
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:15:11 PM
I only read. 

If anyone drifts a smidgen from the momentum line on there they get dogs abuse.

Utter wankers.  Are they really Boro fans?
