Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 779





Posts: 1 779

Hysterical reaction to upskirting? « on: Today at 04:54:57 PM » Noticed an ex councillor has been doing this in Gloucestershire. Not nice but one of the women claiming she was afraid to go out? Heard of trousers?! Someone seeing another persons underwear doesnt warrant such an extreme reaction. Maybe she was commando!!



Not trying to be flippant but hardly worth a reaction like this. Or am I being a heartless prat?!