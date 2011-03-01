Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Hysterical reaction to upskirting?
Holgateoldskool
on: Today at 04:54:57 PM
Noticed an ex councillor has been doing this in Gloucestershire. Not nice but one of the women claiming she was afraid to go out? Heard of trousers?! Someone seeing another persons underwear doesnt warrant such an extreme reaction. Maybe she was commando!!

Not trying to be flippant but hardly worth a reaction like this. Or am I being a heartless prat?!
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:08:51 PM
Clickbait for long lost friends 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:11:52 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 05:08:51 PM
Clickbait for long lost friends 

 :nige:
evilghost
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:23:23 PM
Yeah where is the pervert these days
