March 30, 2021, 10:30:34 AM
5 a side tonight
Topic: 5 a side tonight
Uncle Marbles
5 a side tonight
Yesterday
at 04:31:46 PM »
Old fuckers league
The de fibs will be on standby.
Minge
Re: 5 a side tonight
Yesterday
at 04:34:42 PM »
Last played 13 years ago and nearly died , fuck playing it now I'd probably last 5 mins
Itchy_ring
Re: 5 a side tonight
Yesterday
at 05:11:13 PM »
I pretty fit compared to most my age but fuck that, would be cough up a lung after 5 minutes not to mention ankles would be size of balloons for a week
Robbso
Re: 5 a side tonight
Yesterday
at 05:23:11 PM »
A distant memory
Last game of 7 a side was 17 years ago. Still have a kick about with my lads when I get a chance
towz
Re: 5 a side tonight
Today
at 06:55:24 AM »
I still play regular but i'm only 40 not a decrepid old cunt like most of yous
Today
at 06:58:26 AM by towz
Robbso
Re: 5 a side tonight
Today
at 08:41:36 AM »
The alternative is much worse
