March 30, 2021, 10:30:34 AM
Author Topic: 5 a side tonight  (Read 186 times)
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 159


« on: Yesterday at 04:31:46 PM »
Old fuckers league
 

The de fibs will be on standby.
 souey
Minge
Posts: 10 532

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:34:42 PM »
Last played 13 years ago and nearly died , fuck playing it now I'd probably last 5 mins 
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 645


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:11:13 PM »
I pretty fit compared to most my age but fuck that, would be cough up a lung after 5 minutes not to mention ankles would be size of balloons for a week
Robbso
Posts: 14 789


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:23:11 PM »
A distant memory rava
Last game of 7 a side was 17 years ago. Still have a kick about with my lads when I get a chance
towz
Posts: 9 256


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:55:24 AM »
I still play regular but i'm only 40 not a decrepid old cunt like most of yous
Robbso
Posts: 14 789


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:41:36 AM »
The alternative is much worse :gaz:
