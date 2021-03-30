Uncle Marbles

5 a side tonight « on: Yesterday at 04:31:46 PM »





The de fibs will be on standby.

The de fibs will be on standby.

Re: 5 a side tonight « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:34:42 PM » Last played 13 years ago and nearly died , fuck playing it now I'd probably last 5 mins

Re: 5 a side tonight « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:11:13 PM » I pretty fit compared to most my age but fuck that, would be cough up a lung after 5 minutes not to mention ankles would be size of balloons for a week

Re: 5 a side tonight « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:23:11 PM »

Last game of 7 a side was 17 years ago. Still have a kick about with my lads when I get a chance