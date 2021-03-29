|
Alberto Bongaloid
|
Worra dafcunt
woht a wankar yuo ar
Eh?
Where/who did that come from?
The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?
Nope.
I cant see him having to pay the fine though. The judges have been throwing rather a lot of these out of court
TechnoTronic
Fake vaccine cards are available all over the net already.
With nothing tying it to official identification it's totally pointless.
The world is opening up around us but we are still being dictated to and given a date that is still over 3 months away.
If you are worried then you have loads of options stay home, wear a mask, get vaccinated, social distance etc. All these will keep you safe we are told, so why are things still closed.
You can now visit some covid testing centres only if you show no symptoms.
No wonder the NHS is on its arse.
TechnoTronic
Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine? Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.
Itchy_ring
Interesting question, probably not is the honest answer, I am generally not someone who takes medication for the sake of it, would probably depend on personal circumstances at the time
TechnoTronic
Take any fucking thing as long as its free
I even drink the free Fosters at the Riverside
The exact response I expected from the Monster alias.
A simple no would have sufficed.
towz
Take any fucking thing as long as its free
I even drink the free Fosters at the Riverside
Makes me ill after 2 pints Fosters, the devil's piss
myboro
Interesting question, probably not is the honest answer, I am generally not someone who takes medication for the sake of it, would probably depend on personal circumstances at the time
I have Family in Australia, the WORLD has not been locked down for a year. They go to the Pub, Concerts and sporting events
You could close borders (quarantine) and do a test and trace to get rid (this applies 12 months ago) and internally all businesses would be open. There would be odd outbreaks which would entail short (days) local lock downs which is what happens in Aus and NZ
BORIS is a clown supported by Muppets (Muppet = Person who always votes as a Murdoch (SUN/MAIL) Puppet)
Wait for the Bites
John Theone
Interesting question, probably not is the honest answer, I am generally not someone who takes medication for the sake of it, would probably depend on personal circumstances at the time
I have Family in Australia, the WORLD has not been locked down for a year. They go to the Pub, Concerts and sporting events
You could close borders (quarantine) and do a test and trace to get rid (this applies 12 months ago) and internally all businesses would be open. There would be odd outbreaks which would entail short (days) local lock downs which is what happens in Aus and NZ
BORIS is a clown supported by Muppets (Muppet = Person who always votes as a Murdoch (SUN/MAIL) Puppet)
Wait for the Bites
Pathetic waiting for bites
Deffo a boreme troll possibly the ginger sex worker
