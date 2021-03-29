Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 444





Posts: 444 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #12 on: March 29, 2021, 10:20:29 PM »

However, Ive one question of him..........where was my fucking invite? Bloke is spot on. If more people had taken a stand wed have been out of this shit six months ago.However, Ive one question of him..........where was my fucking invite? Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 802





Posts: 802 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #13 on: March 29, 2021, 10:27:39 PM » 1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.

No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.



The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.



I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron Logged

Whothefuckyoulookinat

Offline



Posts: 222





Posts: 222 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #16 on: March 30, 2021, 09:53:17 AM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 29, 2021, 10:27:39 PM 1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.

No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.



The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.



I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron



Retarded window licking fuckwit Retarded window licking fuckwit Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 229





Posts: 229 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #17 on: March 30, 2021, 12:02:14 PM »



With nothing tying it to official identification it's totally pointless.



The world is opening up around us but we are still being dictated to and given a date that is still over 3 months away.



If you are worried then you have loads of options stay home, wear a mask, get vaccinated, social distance etc. All these will keep you safe we are told, so why are things still closed.



You can now visit some covid testing centres only if you show no symptoms. No wonder the NHS is on its arse. Fake vaccine cards are available all over the net already.With nothing tying it to official identification it's totally pointless.The world is opening up around us but we are still being dictated to and given a date that is still over 3 months away.If you are worried then you have loads of options stay home, wear a mask, get vaccinated, social distance etc. All these will keep you safe we are told, so why are things still closed.You can now visit some covid testing centres only if you show no symptoms.No wonder the NHS is on its arse. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 666





Posts: 2 666 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #18 on: March 30, 2021, 12:14:15 PM » Don't disagree as I've said before now our government have gone from one extreme to the the other in the last year, now way too cautious but doesn't make the lad from Billy any less of an idiot for thinking he could open up and get away will it.



Mind you I have heard that the youth of Billy are doing offys crawls and some of those offys are basically selling drinks like they are pubs which shows the madness of the current rules Logged

ccole

Offline



Posts: 4 258





Posts: 4 258 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #29 on: Today at 09:05:25 AM » Hasn't many Australian Cities experienced big extended lock downs? some even after just a couple of cases?





The problem with Track & Trace is that your need people to be honest, sensible, and observe isolation.



Evidence confirms that you just cant expect that with a big section of Joe public. Logged