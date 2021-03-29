myboro

Posts: 933 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #28 on: Today at 02:52:40 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 30, 2021, 02:42:58 PM Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 30, 2021, 02:33:43 PM Quote from: John Theone on March 30, 2021, 12:32:40 PM



Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was



Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s

Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine? Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.

Interesting question, probably not is the honest answer, I am generally not someone who takes medication for the sake of it, would probably depend on personal circumstances at the time

You could close borders (quarantine) and do a test and trace to get rid (this applies 12 months ago) and internally all businesses would be open. There would be odd outbreaks which would entail short (days) local lock downs which is what happens in Aus and NZ



BORIS is a clown supported by Muppets (Muppet = Person who always votes as a Murdoch (SUN/MAIL) Puppet)



Wait for the Bites



