March 31, 2021
Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Itchy_ring
March 29, 2021, 01:27:28 PM
Whether you agree with the rules or not you can't really expect the OB to turn a blind eye to you having your pub open  souey

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/landlord-hits-out-ludicrous-nonsensical-20269107
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: March 29, 2021, 01:33:18 PM
What a splendid dickhead  :bc: :bc:
towz
Reply #2 on: March 29, 2021, 01:41:44 PM
Whilst I sympathize, it seems slightly ludicrous to complain to the local rag about the police doing their job
El Capitan
Reply #3 on: March 29, 2021, 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt  charles
Red Rebel
Reply #4 on: March 29, 2021, 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 29, 2021, 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt  charles



woht a wankar yuo ar  :wanker:
John Theone
Reply #5 on: March 29, 2021, 03:19:36 PM
Quote from: Red Rebel on March 29, 2021, 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 29, 2021, 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt  charles



woht a wankar yuo ar  :wanker:

Eh?

Where/who did that come from?

The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?

 :pd:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #6 on: March 29, 2021, 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.

Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
John Theone
Reply #7 on: March 29, 2021, 05:42:33 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 29, 2021, 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.

Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.

I think you mean the Geheime Staatspolizei?

The Wehrmacht were just the army

 
Robbso
Reply #8 on: March 29, 2021, 05:43:44 PM
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped charles
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #9 on: March 29, 2021, 07:27:01 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 29, 2021, 05:43:44 PM
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped charles

Not enough by the sound of it
Robbso
Reply #10 on: March 29, 2021, 07:36:04 PM
Or too many :beer:
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #11 on: March 29, 2021, 10:16:07 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 29, 2021, 03:19:36 PM
Quote from: Red Rebel on March 29, 2021, 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 29, 2021, 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt  charles



woht a wankar yuo ar  :wanker:

Eh?

Where/who did that come from?

The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?

 :pd:

Nope.
I cant see him having to pay the fine though. The judges have been throwing rather a lot of these out of court
Snoozy
Reply #12 on: March 29, 2021, 10:20:29 PM
Bloke is spot on. If more people had taken a stand wed have been out of this shit six months ago.
However, Ive one question of him..........where was my fucking invite?  :gaz:
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #13 on: March 29, 2021, 10:27:39 PM
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.

The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.

I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron
Snoozy
Reply #14 on: March 29, 2021, 11:14:14 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 29, 2021, 10:27:39 PM
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.

The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.

I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron


 :like: :like: :like:
John Theone
Reply #15 on: March 29, 2021, 11:42:21 PM
The village has another loon.....

 monkey monkey
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 29, 2021, 10:27:39 PM
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.

The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.

I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron

Retarded window licking fuckwit
TechnoTronic
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:02:14 PM
Fake vaccine cards are available all over the net already.   :alf:

With nothing tying it to official identification it's totally pointless.   

The world is opening up around us but we are still being dictated to and given a date that is still over 3 months away.

If you are worried then you have loads of options stay home,  wear a mask, get vaccinated, social distance etc.  All these will keep you safe we are told, so why are things still closed.

You can now visit some covid testing centres only if you show no symptoms.   :pd: No wonder the NHS is on its arse.
Itchy_ring
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:14:15 PM
Don't disagree as I've said before now our government have gone from one extreme to the the other in the last year, now way too cautious but doesn't make the lad from Billy any less of an idiot for thinking he could open up and get away will it.

Mind you I have heard that the youth of Billy are doing offys crawls and some of those offys are basically selling drinks like they are pubs which shows the madness of the current rules
John Theone
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now

Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was

Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s
TechnoTronic
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:33:43 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now

Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was

Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s

Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine?  Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.
Itchy_ring
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:42:58 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 02:33:43 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now

Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was

Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s

Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine?  Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.

Interesting question, probably not is the honest answer, I am generally not someone who takes medication for the sake of it, would probably depend on personal circumstances at the time
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:51:45 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 29, 2021, 05:42:33 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 29, 2021, 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.

Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.

I think you mean the Geheime Staatspolizei?

The Wehrmacht were just the army

 


Yes, but the Wehrmacht hid behind the excuse "im dienst". The Gestapo were altogether more enthusiastic. Cleveland Police are much more of a mixed bag but unquestioningly follow orders.
John Theone
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:18:41 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 02:33:43 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now

Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was

Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s

Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine?  Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.

Take any fucking thing as long as its free

I even drink the free Fosters at the Riverside

 :beer: :beer: :beer:
Snoozy
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 04:18:41 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 02:33:43 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now

Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was

Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s

Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine?  Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.

Take any fucking thing as long as its free

I even drink the free Fosters at the Riverside

 :beer: :beer: :beer:

And Im the fucking loon????  klins
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:47:03 PM
I get that people are stressed when their businesses are suffering because of lockdown but he comes across as a completely unhinged loon
TechnoTronic
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:28:07 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 04:18:41 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 02:33:43 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now

Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was

Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s

Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine?  Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.

Take any fucking thing as long as its free

I even drink the free Fosters at the Riverside

 :beer: :beer: :beer:

The exact response I expected from the Monster alias.

A simple no would have sufficed.
