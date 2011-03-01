Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Author
Topic: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted (Read 746 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 652
Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:27:28 PM »
Whether you agree with the rules or not you can't really expect the OB to turn a blind eye to you having your pub open
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/landlord-hits-out-ludicrous-nonsensical-20269107
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 567
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:33:18 PM »
What a splendid dickhead
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 256
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:41:44 PM »
Whilst I sympathize, it seems slightly ludicrous to complain to the local rag about the police doing their job
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 083
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:50:45 PM »
Worra dafcunt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Red Rebel
Offline
Posts: 57
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:10:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt
woht a wankar yuo ar
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 275
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:19:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Rebel on
Yesterday
at 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt
woht a wankar yuo ar
Eh?
Where/who did that come from?
The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 033
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:26 PM »
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.
Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 275
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Yesterday
at 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.
Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
I think you mean the Geheime Staatspolizei?
The Wehrmacht were just the army
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 790
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:43:44 PM »
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 567
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:27:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:43:44 PM
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped
Not enough by the sound of it
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 790
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:36:04 PM »
Or too many
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 800
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:07 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 03:19:36 PM
Quote from: Red Rebel on
Yesterday
at 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt
woht a wankar yuo ar
Eh?
Where/who did that come from?
The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?
Nope.
I cant see him having to pay the fine though. The judges have been throwing rather a lot of these out of court
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 442
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:29 PM »
Bloke is spot on. If more people had taken a stand wed have been out of this shit six months ago.
However, Ive one question of him..........where was my fucking invite?
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 800
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:39 PM »
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.
The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.
I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 442
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:14 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 10:27:39 PM
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.
The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.
I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 275
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:21 PM »
The village has another loon.....
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 222
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:53:17 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 10:27:39 PM
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.
The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.
I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron
Retarded window licking fuckwit
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 227
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:02:14 PM »
Fake vaccine cards are available all over the net already.
With nothing tying it to official identification it's totally pointless.
The world is opening up around us but we are still being dictated to and given a date that is still over 3 months away.
If you are worried then you have loads of options stay home, wear a mask, get vaccinated, social distance etc. All these will keep you safe we are told, so why are things still closed.
You can now visit some covid testing centres only if you show no symptoms.
No wonder the NHS is on its arse.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 652
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 12:14:15 PM »
Don't disagree as I've said before now our government have gone from one extreme to the the other in the last year, now way too cautious but doesn't make the lad from Billy any less of an idiot for thinking he could open up and get away will it.
Mind you I have heard that the youth of Billy are doing offys crawls and some of those offys are basically selling drinks like they are pubs which shows the madness of the current rules
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 275
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:32:40 PM »
That's three loons now
Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was
Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 227
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:33:43 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now
Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was
Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s
Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine? Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 652
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 02:42:58 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 02:33:43 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now
Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was
Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s
Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine? Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.
Interesting question, probably not is the honest answer, I am generally not someone who takes medication for the sake of it, would probably depend on personal circumstances at the time
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 033
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 03:51:45 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 05:42:33 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Yesterday
at 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.
Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
I think you mean the Geheime Staatspolizei?
The Wehrmacht were just the army
Yes, but the Wehrmacht hid behind the excuse "im dienst". The Gestapo were altogether more enthusiastic. Cleveland Police are much more of a mixed bag but unquestioningly follow orders.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 275
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 04:18:41 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 02:33:43 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now
Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was
Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s
Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine? Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.
Take any fucking thing as long as its free
I even drink the free Fosters at the Riverside
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 442
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:09:51 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 04:18:41 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 02:33:43 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 12:32:40 PM
That's three loons now
Which reminds me 4 Lions - what a cracking film that was
Rubber Dinghy Rapids Bro?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo6upE1K84Q&t=57s
Serious question if the world hadn't been locked down for a year, would you still be willing to take the vaccine? Honest answer not 1 for arguments sake.
Take any fucking thing as long as its free
I even drink the free Fosters at the Riverside
And Im the fucking loon????
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 391
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 10:47:03 PM »
I get that people are stressed when their businesses are suffering because of lockdown but he comes across as a completely unhinged loon
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
