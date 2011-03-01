Itchy_ring

Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « on: Yesterday at 01:27:28 PM »



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/landlord-hits-out-ludicrous-nonsensical-20269107



Whether you agree with the rules or not you can't really expect the OB to turn a blind eye to you having your pub open Logged

Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:20:29 PM »

Bloke is spot on. If more people had taken a stand wed have been out of this shit six months ago.However, Ive one question of him..........where was my fucking invite?

Posts: 800 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM » 1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.

No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.



The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.



I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron Logged

Logged

Retarded window licking fuckwit Retarded window licking fuckwit Logged

Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:02:14 PM »



With nothing tying it to official identification it's totally pointless.



The world is opening up around us but we are still being dictated to and given a date that is still over 3 months away.



If you are worried then you have loads of options stay home, wear a mask, get vaccinated, social distance etc. All these will keep you safe we are told, so why are things still closed.



Fake vaccine cards are available all over the net already. With nothing tying it to official identification it's totally pointless. The world is opening up around us but we are still being dictated to and given a date that is still over 3 months away. If you are worried then you have loads of options stay home, wear a mask, get vaccinated, social distance etc. All these will keep you safe we are told, so why are things still closed. You can now visit some covid testing centres only if you show no symptoms. No wonder the NHS is on its arse.