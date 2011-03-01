Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted  (Read 431 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 645


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:27:28 PM »
Whether you agree with the rules or not you can't really expect the OB to turn a blind eye to you having your pub open  souey

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/landlord-hits-out-ludicrous-nonsensical-20269107
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 563



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:33:18 PM »
What a splendid dickhead  :bc: :bc:
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 253


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:41:44 PM »
Whilst I sympathize, it seems slightly ludicrous to complain to the local rag about the police doing their job
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 083


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:50:45 PM »
Worra dafcunt  charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Red Rebel
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 57


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:10:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt  charles



woht a wankar yuo ar  :wanker:
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 268



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:19:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Rebel on Yesterday at 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt  charles



woht a wankar yuo ar  :wanker:

Eh?

Where/who did that come from?

The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?

 :pd:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 029


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:04:26 PM »
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.

Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 268



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.

Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.

I think you mean the Geheime Staatspolizei?

The Wehrmacht were just the army

 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 788


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:43:44 PM »
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped charles
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 563



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:27:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:43:44 PM
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped charles

Not enough by the sound of it
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 788


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:36:04 PM »
Or too many :beer:
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 800


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 03:19:36 PM
Quote from: Red Rebel on Yesterday at 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt  charles



woht a wankar yuo ar  :wanker:

Eh?

Where/who did that come from?

The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?

 :pd:

Nope.
I cant see him having to pay the fine though. The judges have been throwing rather a lot of these out of court
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 441


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:20:29 PM »
Bloke is spot on. If more people had taken a stand wed have been out of this shit six months ago.
However, Ive one question of him..........where was my fucking invite?  :gaz:
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 800


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM »
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.

The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.

I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 441


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:14:14 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.

The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.

I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron


 :like: :like: :like:
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 268



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 PM »
The village has another loon.....

 monkey monkey
Logged
