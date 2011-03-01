Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 645





Posts: 2 645 Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « on: Yesterday at 01:27:28 PM »



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/landlord-hits-out-ludicrous-nonsensical-20269107



Whether you agree with the rules or not you can't really expect the OB to turn a blind eye to you having your pub open Logged

Snoozy

Online



Posts: 441





Posts: 441 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:20:29 PM »

However, Ive one question of him..........where was my fucking invite? Bloke is spot on. If more people had taken a stand wed have been out of this shit six months ago.However, Ive one question of him..........where was my fucking invite? Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 800





Posts: 800 Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM » 1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.

No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.



The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.



I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron Logged