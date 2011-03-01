Welcome,
March 30, 2021, 12:28:18 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Author
Topic: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 645
Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 01:27:28 PM
Whether you agree with the rules or not you can't really expect the OB to turn a blind eye to you having your pub open
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/landlord-hits-out-ludicrous-nonsensical-20269107
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 563
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 01:33:18 PM
What a splendid dickhead
towz
Posts: 9 253
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 01:41:44 PM
Whilst I sympathize, it seems slightly ludicrous to complain to the local rag about the police doing their job
El Capitan
Posts: 45 083
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt
Red Rebel
Posts: 57
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt
woht a wankar yuo ar
John Theone
Posts: 268
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 03:19:36 PM
Quote from: Red Rebel on
Yesterday
at 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt
woht a wankar yuo ar
Eh?
Where/who did that come from?
The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 029
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.
Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
John Theone
Posts: 268
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 05:42:33 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Yesterday
at 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.
Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
I think you mean the Geheime Staatspolizei?
The Wehrmacht were just the army
Robbso
Posts: 14 788
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 05:43:44 PM
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 563
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 07:27:01 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:43:44 PM
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped
Not enough by the sound of it
Robbso
Posts: 14 788
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 07:36:04 PM
Or too many
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 800
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 10:16:07 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 03:19:36 PM
Quote from: Red Rebel on
Yesterday
at 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt
woht a wankar yuo ar
Eh?
Where/who did that come from?
The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?
Nope.
I cant see him having to pay the fine though. The judges have been throwing rather a lot of these out of court
Snoozy
Posts: 441
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 10:20:29 PM
Bloke is spot on. If more people had taken a stand wed have been out of this shit six months ago.
However, Ive one question of him..........where was my fucking invite?
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 800
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 10:27:39 PM
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.
The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.
I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron
Snoozy
Posts: 441
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 11:14:14 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 10:27:39 PM
1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.
No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.
The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.
I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron
John Theone
Posts: 268
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Yesterday
at 11:42:21 PM
The village has another loon.....
