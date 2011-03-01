Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM » 1 year down the line and planks keep saying that masking, vaccines and being a good citizen will get us out of this.

No, you will end up like communist china you complete muppets.



The only way out of this is to flat out refuse to comply in such large numbers that they will not be able to carry out this nonsense.



I have no wish to be proving a pointless vaccine status in order to go shopping. Anyone who wants that is truly a moron