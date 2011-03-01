Welcome,
March 29, 2021, 06:19:06 PM
Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
Author
Topic: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted (Read 241 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 643
Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
on:
Today
at 01:27:28 PM »
Whether you agree with the rules or not you can't really expect the OB to turn a blind eye to you having your pub open
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/landlord-hits-out-ludicrous-nonsensical-20269107
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 559
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:33:18 PM »
What a splendid dickhead
towz
Posts: 9 253
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:41:44 PM »
Whilst I sympathize, it seems slightly ludicrous to complain to the local rag about the police doing their job
El Capitan
Posts: 45 083
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:50:45 PM »
Worra dafcunt
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Red Rebel
Posts: 57
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:10:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt
woht a wankar yuo ar
John Theone
Posts: 264
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:19:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Rebel on
Today
at 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt
woht a wankar yuo ar
Eh?
Where/who did that come from?
The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 029
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:04:26 PM »
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.
Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
John Theone
Posts: 264
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.
Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
I think you mean the Geheime Staatspolizei?
The Wehrmacht were just the army
Robbso
Posts: 14 783
Re: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:43:44 PM »
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped
