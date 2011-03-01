Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 29, 2021, 06:19:06 PM
Author Topic: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted  (Read 241 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 643


« on: Today at 01:27:28 PM »
Whether you agree with the rules or not you can't really expect the OB to turn a blind eye to you having your pub open  souey

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/landlord-hits-out-ludicrous-nonsensical-20269107
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 559



« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:18 PM »
What a splendid dickhead  :bc: :bc:
towz
Posts: 9 253


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:41:44 PM »
Whilst I sympathize, it seems slightly ludicrous to complain to the local rag about the police doing their job
El Capitan
Posts: 45 083


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:50:45 PM »
Worra dafcunt  charles
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Red Rebel
Posts: 57


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:10:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt  charles



woht a wankar yuo ar  :wanker:
John Theone
Posts: 264



« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:19:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Rebel on Today at 03:10:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:50:45 PM
Worra dafcunt  charles



woht a wankar yuo ar  :wanker:

Eh?

Where/who did that come from?

The clown isn't Alberto Bongoloid is it?

 :pd:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 029


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:04:26 PM »
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.

Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.
John Theone
Posts: 264



« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:04:26 PM
Seems like a thoroughly decent chap. He raises valid points.

Nice to see Cleveland Plod pretending they are the Wehrmacht.

I think you mean the Geheime Staatspolizei?

The Wehrmacht were just the army

 
Robbso
Posts: 14 783


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:43:44 PM »
I wonder how many beers the punter that refused to leave had supped charles
