Author Topic: Clown in The Gazette complaining about getting busted  (Read 69 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 01:27:28 PM »
Whether you agree with the rules or not you can't really expect the OB to turn a blind eye to you having your pub open  souey

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/landlord-hits-out-ludicrous-nonsensical-20269107
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:18 PM »
What a splendid dickhead  :bc: :bc:
towz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:41:44 PM »
Whilst I sympathize, it seems slightly ludicrous to complain to the local rag about the police doing their job
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:50:45 PM »
Worra dafcunt  charles
