Author Topic: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups  (Read 321 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 652


« on: Yesterday at 01:22:13 PM »
Strange that there is such a big difference.

"Analysis from the Office For National Statistics (ONS) shows 91.3% of White British people over the age of 70 had their first jab, while that figure was just 58.8% for those identifying as Black African.

The overall figure for residents in England who had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine between 8 December 2020 and 11 March 2021 was 90.2%.

But the vaccination rates for Black Caribbeans was reported at 68.7%, people from Bangladeshi backgrounds was 72.7%, and Pakistani backgrounds 74%.

The ONS also found the numbers differed by religious affiliation, with the lowest rate being among those who identified as Muslim at 72.3%, followed by Buddhist at 78.1%."
El Capitan
Posts: 45 083


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:23:55 PM »
I blame Voodoo
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Posts: 272



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:27:02 PM »
Clearly modern science hasn't reached the Middle Ages in these backward communities yet.

Fuck 'em
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 951


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:02:31 PM »
 :
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 03:27:02 PM
Clearly modern science hasn't reached the Middle Ages in these backward communities yet.




Fuck 'em



 :like:
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 800


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 PM »
Given that covid has hardly hit the poorer countries at all they are probably safer keeping well away from Bill Gates poison
John Theone
Posts: 272



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:44:29 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 10:18:09 PM
Given that covid has hardly hit the poorer countries at all they are probably safer keeping well away from Bill Gates poison

 
kippers
Posts: 2 792


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:18:53 PM »
Hey, whats all this nonsense?

You know the rules...if you're a British white male, you're a cunt.
Unless you're gay.


Thats what they say on tele anyway.
Mickgaz
Posts: 355


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:51:06 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 01:18:53 PM
Hey, whats all this nonsense?

You know the rules...if you're a British white male, you're a cunt.
Unless you're gay.


Thats what they say on tele anyway.
Yeah we know our place but at least we are intelligent enough to go get our jabs  :nige:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 033


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:52:38 PM »
What's the problem ? 
