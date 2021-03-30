Welcome,
March 30, 2021, 04:17:50 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
Author
Topic: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups (Read 321 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 652
Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:22:13 PM »
Strange that there is such a big difference.
"Analysis from the Office For National Statistics (ONS) shows 91.3% of White British people over the age of 70 had their first jab, while that figure was just 58.8% for those identifying as Black African.
The overall figure for residents in England who had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine between 8 December 2020 and 11 March 2021 was 90.2%.
But the vaccination rates for Black Caribbeans was reported at 68.7%, people from Bangladeshi backgrounds was 72.7%, and Pakistani backgrounds 74%.
The ONS also found the numbers differed by religious affiliation, with the lowest rate being among those who identified as Muslim at 72.3%, followed by Buddhist at 78.1%."
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 083
Re: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:23:55 PM »
I blame Voodoo
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Online
Posts: 272
Re: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:27:02 PM »
Clearly modern science hasn't reached the Middle Ages in these backward communities yet.
Fuck 'em
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 951
Re: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:02:31 PM »
:
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 03:27:02 PM
Clearly modern science hasn't reached the Middle Ages in these backward communities yet.
Fuck 'em
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 800
Re: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:09 PM »
Given that covid has hardly hit the poorer countries at all they are probably safer keeping well away from Bill Gates poison
John Theone
Online
Posts: 272
Re: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:29 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 10:18:09 PM
Given that covid has hardly hit the poorer countries at all they are probably safer keeping well away from Bill Gates poison
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 792
Re: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:18:53 PM »
Hey, whats all this nonsense?
You know the rules...if you're a British white male, you're a cunt.
Unless you're gay.
Thats what they say on tele anyway.
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 355
Re: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:51:06 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 01:18:53 PM
Hey, whats all this nonsense?
You know the rules...if you're a British white male, you're a cunt.
Unless you're gay.
Thats what they say on tele anyway.
Yeah we know our place but at least we are intelligent enough to go get our jabs
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 033
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:52:38 PM »
What's the problem ?
