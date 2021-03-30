Itchy_ring

Vaccination Stats by Ethnic Groups

Strange that there is such a big difference.



"Analysis from the Office For National Statistics (ONS) shows 91.3% of White British people over the age of 70 had their first jab, while that figure was just 58.8% for those identifying as Black African.



The overall figure for residents in England who had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine between 8 December 2020 and 11 March 2021 was 90.2%.



But the vaccination rates for Black Caribbeans was reported at 68.7%, people from Bangladeshi backgrounds was 72.7%, and Pakistani backgrounds 74%.



The ONS also found the numbers differed by religious affiliation, with the lowest rate being among those who identified as Muslim at 72.3%, followed by Buddhist at 78.1%."