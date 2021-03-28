Uncle Marbles

Posts: 161 Narrative!!!! « on: March 28, 2021, 06:16:43 PM » Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game

"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell



Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 658 Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #1 on: March 28, 2021, 06:27:42 PM » Can I add "get go" to the fuck off list Logged

Bob_Ender

Posts: 982 Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #2 on: March 28, 2021, 07:14:14 PM »



"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Robbso

Posts: 14 793 Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #4 on: March 28, 2021, 08:17:03 PM » He does come out with some shit Logged

Gingerpig

Posts: 861 Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #5 on: March 28, 2021, 08:24:54 PM » Its Sam Made of faeces .......cliches/ buzzword central bingo





Matterface is total dogshite & only that clown karen Carney is worse

towz

Fucking 'reach out' is one of the worst phrases I have ever heard. Deserve your fucking tongue cutting out if you utter that shite

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 610Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #7 on: March 29, 2021, 10:18:41 AM » Telephone call last week went something like this.



"Good morning, I'm reaching out to you to let you know about.."

"You're not!"

"I'm not what?"

"You're not reaching out, you're telephoning me."



Click - cunt hung up!



It boils my piss.





Standing behind a bloke in a queue at the petrol station on Friday and they say to the lass behind the counter "Oh, and can I get a lottery ticket?"

"No, that's her job."

"Eh?"

"It's her job to get you the lottery ticket, you mean, may I have a lottery, or I'd like a lottery ticket."

"Whatever!"



I'm starting to hate the world.

I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Don't know how old you are, Terry, but it gets worse.



Don't know how old you are, Terry, but it gets worse.

Is this 'so' thing quite new? Every fucker says it.

towz

Posts: 9 265 Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #9 on: March 29, 2021, 11:02:06 AM » '"Reach out' to me and I'll cut your fucking hands off' is going to be my new response Logged

Bob_Ender

Posts: 982 Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #11 on: March 29, 2021, 01:20:30 PM » Nah ...reach out comes nowhere near Wow but Wow.



Sorry to interject on your contafibularities,but............yer all wrong.



dunno what interject means to be honest.....



Just one of them/those words that signify yer intelligence or...........it could be just



"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

El Capitan

Im sure this shite started in Starbucks







Can I get a skinny, soya, wankyfrappelatte with a spunk crema





Im sure this shite started in Starbucks

Can I get a skinny, soya, wankyfrappelatte with a spunk crema

John Theone

I find that the 'so' affectation seems to cling to a) Southerners and b) lefty fucking liberals



Its often accompanied by the Australian Interrogative Inflection aka high rising terminal!



Now that really gets me going - can't resist saying Question? whenever I hear it







I find that the 'so' affectation seems to cling to a) Southerners and b) lefty fucking liberals

Its often accompanied by the Australian Interrogative Inflection aka high rising terminal!

Now that really gets me going - can't resist saying Question? whenever I hear it

Uncle Marbles

Posts: 161 Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #15 on: March 29, 2021, 03:51:55 PM »

cunts who reply to messages and just type fucking "this"...with little pointy fingers pointing to it

Fuck off

cunts who reply to messages and just type fucking "this"...with little pointy fingers pointing to it

Fuck off

Bob_Ender

Posts: 982 Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:21:55 PM » This ☝



"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

towz

Online



Bob_Ender reaching out to Marbles

CLEM FANDANGO

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Robbso

Can we just park it