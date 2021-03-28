Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Narrative!!!!  (Read 613 times)
Uncle Marbles
« on: March 28, 2021, 06:16:43 PM »
Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game
"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: March 28, 2021, 06:27:42 PM »
Can I add "get go" to the fuck off list  :meltdown:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: March 28, 2021, 07:14:14 PM »
Wow,just Wow

  charles
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: March 28, 2021, 08:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on March 28, 2021, 06:16:43 PM
Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game
"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell




I think they have all been listening to Simon Jordan on talksport

Robbso
« Reply #4 on: March 28, 2021, 08:17:03 PM »
He does come out with some shit
Gingerpig
« Reply #5 on: March 28, 2021, 08:24:54 PM »
Its Sam  Made of faeces .......cliches/ buzzword central  bingo


Matterface is total dogshite  & only that  clown karen Carney is worse
towz
« Reply #6 on: March 29, 2021, 07:05:09 AM »
Fucking 'reach out' is one of the worst phrases I have ever heard. Deserve your fucking tongue cutting out if you utter that shite
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: March 29, 2021, 10:18:41 AM »
Telephone call last week went something like this.

"Good morning, I'm reaching out to you to let you know about.."
"You're not!"
"I'm not what?"
"You're not reaching out, you're telephoning me."

Click - cunt hung up!

It boils my piss.


Standing behind a bloke in a queue at the petrol station on Friday and they say to the lass behind the counter "Oh, and can I get a lottery ticket?"
"No, that's her job."
"Eh?"
"It's her job to get you the lottery ticket, you mean, may I have a lottery, or I'd like a lottery ticket."
"Whatever!"

I'm starting to hate the world.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: March 29, 2021, 10:29:46 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 29, 2021, 10:18:41 AM
Telephone call last week went something like this.

"Good morning, I'm reaching out to you to let you know about.."
"You're not!"
"I'm not what?"
"You're not reaching out, you're telephoning me."

Click - cunt hung up!

It boils my piss.


Standing behind a bloke in a queue at the petrol station on Friday and they say to the lass behind the counter "Oh, and can I get a lottery ticket?"
"No, that's her job."
"Eh?"
"It's her job to get you the lottery ticket, you mean, may I have a lottery, or I'd like a lottery ticket."
"Whatever!"

I'm starting to hate the world.


 

Don't know how old you are, Terry, but it gets worse.

Is this 'so' thing quite new? Every fucker says it.
towz
« Reply #9 on: March 29, 2021, 11:02:06 AM »
'"Reach out' to me and I'll cut your fucking hands off' is going to be my new response
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: March 29, 2021, 01:18:52 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 29, 2021, 10:29:46 AM


Don't know how old you are, Terry, but it gets worse.

Is this 'so' thing quite new? Every fucker says it.

54 in July.

People actually fucking write / type 'So' at the beginning of sentences, wtf is that about?
Bob_Ender
« Reply #11 on: March 29, 2021, 01:20:30 PM »
Nah ...reach out comes nowhere near Wow but Wow.

Sorry to interject on your contafibularities,but............yer all wrong.

dunno what interject means to be honest.....

Just one of them/those words that signify yer intelligence or...........it could be just
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: March 29, 2021, 01:23:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 29, 2021, 10:18:41 AM
Telephone call last week went something like this.

"Good morning, I'm reaching out to you to let you know about.."
"You're not!"
"I'm not what?"
"You're not reaching out, you're telephoning me."

Click - cunt hung up!

It boils my piss.


Standing behind a bloke in a queue at the petrol station on Friday and they say to the lass behind the counter "Oh, and can I get a lottery ticket?"
"No, that's her job."
"Eh?"
"It's her job to get you the lottery ticket, you mean, may I have a lottery, or I'd like a lottery ticket."
"Whatever!"

I'm starting to hate the world.



Im sure this shite started in Starbucks



Can I get a skinny, soya, wankyfrappelatte with a spunk crema


 :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: March 29, 2021, 01:36:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 29, 2021, 01:23:19 PM



Im sure this shite started in Starbucks



Can I get a skinny, soya, wankyfrappelatte with a spunk crema


 :wanker:

Thats an Americanism, I believe. Has done my box for years. Yes, done my box.
John Theone
« Reply #14 on: March 29, 2021, 03:25:26 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 29, 2021, 10:29:46 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 29, 2021, 10:18:41 AM
Telephone call last week went something like this.

"Good morning, I'm reaching out to you to let you know about.."
"You're not!"
"I'm not what?"
"You're not reaching out, you're telephoning me."

Click - cunt hung up!

It boils my piss.


Standing behind a bloke in a queue at the petrol station on Friday and they say to the lass behind the counter "Oh, and can I get a lottery ticket?"
"No, that's her job."
"Eh?"
"It's her job to get you the lottery ticket, you mean, may I have a lottery, or I'd like a lottery ticket."
"Whatever!"

I'm starting to hate the world.


 

Don't know how old you are, Terry, but it gets worse.

Is this 'so' thing quite new? Every fucker says it.

I find that the 'so' affectation seems to cling to a) Southerners and b) lefty fucking liberals
 
Its often accompanied by the Australian Interrogative Inflection aka high rising terminal!

Now that really gets me going - can't resist saying Question? whenever I hear it

 :meltdown:
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #15 on: March 29, 2021, 03:51:55 PM »
"this"    fucking "THIS"
cunts who reply to messages and just type fucking "this"...with little pointy fingers pointing to it
Fuck off
 :mido:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:21:55 PM »
This ☝
towz
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:49:30 AM »
Bob_Ender reaching out to Marbles
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:53:27 AM »
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:03:06 AM »
Can we just park it souey
Bob_Ender
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:59:27 PM »
No no and thrice no,he started it..........erm....🤔 I think, come to think of it ,not sure who started it to be sure......might of been the oddball sisters

Shabba x

           😎😋
