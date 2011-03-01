Uncle Marbles

Posts: 157 Narrative!!!! « on: Yesterday at 06:16:43 PM » Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game

"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell



Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:14:14 PM »



Posts: 1 730Duckyfuzz Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:03:57 PM » Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 06:16:43 PM Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game

"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell









I think they have all been listening to Simon Jordan on talksport



.



Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:24:54 PM » Its Sam Made of faeces .......cliches/ buzzword central bingo

Matterface is total dogshite & only that clown karen Carney is worse





Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:18:41 AM » Telephone call last week went something like this.



"Good morning, I'm reaching out to you to let you know about.."

"You're not!"

"I'm not what?"

"You're not reaching out, you're telephoning me."



Click - cunt hung up!



It boils my piss.





Standing behind a bloke in a queue at the petrol station on Friday and they say to the lass behind the counter "Oh, and can I get a lottery ticket?"

"No, that's her job."

"Eh?"

"It's her job to get you the lottery ticket, you mean, may I have a lottery, or I'd like a lottery ticket."

"Whatever!"



I'm starting to hate the world.

Don't know how old you are, Terry, but it gets worse.



54 in July.



Posts: 978 Re: Narrative!!!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:20:30 PM » Nah ...reach out comes nowhere near Wow but Wow.



Sorry to interject on your contafibularities,but............yer all wrong.



dunno what interject means to be honest.....



Just one of them/those words that signify yer intelligence or...........it could be just



