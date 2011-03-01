Telephone call last week went something like this.
"Good morning, I'm reaching out to you to let you know about.."
"You're not!"
"I'm not what?"
"You're not reaching out, you're telephoning me."
Click - cunt hung up!
It boils my piss.
Standing behind a bloke in a queue at the petrol station on Friday and they say to the lass behind the counter "Oh, and can I get a lottery ticket?"
"No, that's her job."
"Eh?"
"It's her job to get you the lottery ticket, you mean, may I have a lottery, or I'd like a lottery ticket."
"Whatever!"
I'm starting to hate the world.
Don't know how old you are, Terry, but it gets worse.
Is this 'so' thing quite new? Every fucker says it.