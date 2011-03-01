Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Narrative!!!!  (Read 384 times)
Uncle Marbles
« on: Yesterday at 06:16:43 PM »
Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game
"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:27:42 PM »
Can I add "get go" to the fuck off list  :meltdown:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:14:14 PM »
Wow,just Wow

  charles
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:03:57 PM »
I think they have all been listening to Simon Jordan on talksport

Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:17:03 PM »
He does come out with some shit
Gingerpig
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:24:54 PM »
Its Sam  Made of faeces .......cliches/ buzzword central  bingo


Matterface is total dogshite  & only that  clown karen Carney is worse
towz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:05:09 AM »
Fucking 'reach out' is one of the worst phrases I have ever heard. Deserve your fucking tongue cutting out if you utter that shite
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:18:41 AM »
Telephone call last week went something like this.

"Good morning, I'm reaching out to you to let you know about.."
"You're not!"
"I'm not what?"
"You're not reaching out, you're telephoning me."

Click - cunt hung up!

It boils my piss.


Standing behind a bloke in a queue at the petrol station on Friday and they say to the lass behind the counter "Oh, and can I get a lottery ticket?"
"No, that's her job."
"Eh?"
"It's her job to get you the lottery ticket, you mean, may I have a lottery, or I'd like a lottery ticket."
"Whatever!"

I'm starting to hate the world.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 558



« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:29:46 AM »
Don't know how old you are, Terry, but it gets worse.

Is this 'so' thing quite new? Every fucker says it.
towz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:02:06 AM »
'"Reach out' to me and I'll cut your fucking hands off' is going to be my new response
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:18:52 PM »
54 in July.

People actually fucking write / type 'So' at the beginning of sentences, wtf is that about?
Bob_Ender
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:20:30 PM »
Nah ...reach out comes nowhere near Wow but Wow.

Sorry to interject on your contafibularities,but............yer all wrong.

dunno what interject means to be honest.....

Just one of them/those words that signify yer intelligence or...........it could be just
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:23:19 PM »
Im sure this shite started in Starbucks



Can I get a skinny, soya, wankyfrappelatte with a spunk crema


 :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 558



« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:36:46 PM »
Thats an Americanism, I believe. Has done my box for years. Yes, done my box.
