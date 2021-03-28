Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 28, 2021, 09:20:54 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Narrative!!!!  (Read 140 times)
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 157


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:16:43 PM »
Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game
"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 637


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:27:42 PM »
Can I add "get go" to the fuck off list  :meltdown:
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 975


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:14:14 PM »
Wow,just Wow

  charles
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 730


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 06:16:43 PM
Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game
"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell




I think they have all been listening to Simon Jordan on talksport

.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:18 PM by King of the North » Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 780


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:17:03 PM »
He does come out with some shit
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 861


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:24:54 PM »
Its Sam  Made of faeces .......cliches/ buzzword central  bingo


Matterface is total dogshite  & only that  clown karen Carney is worse
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 