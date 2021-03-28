Welcome,
March 28, 2021, 09:20:54 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Narrative!!!!
Author
Topic: Narrative!!!! (Read 140 times)
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 157
Narrative!!!!
«
on:
Today
at 06:16:43 PM »
Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game
"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 637
Re: Narrative!!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:27:42 PM »
Can I add "get go" to the fuck off list
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 975
Re: Narrative!!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:14:14 PM »
Wow,just Wow
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 730
Duckyfuzz
Re: Narrative!!!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 06:16:43 PM
Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game
"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell
I think they have all been listening to Simon Jordan on talksport
.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:19:18 PM by King of the North
»
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 780
Re: Narrative!!!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:17:03 PM »
He does come out with some shit
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 861
Re: Narrative!!!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:24:54 PM »
Its Sam Made of faeces .......cliches/ buzzword central bingo
Matterface is total dogshite & only that clown karen Carney is worse
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
