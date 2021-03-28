Welcome,
March 28, 2021, 06:33:31 PM
Narrative!!!!
Author
Topic: Narrative!!!! (Read 31 times)
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 157
Narrative!!!!
«
on:
Today
at 06:16:43 PM
Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game
"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 637
Re: Narrative!!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:27:42 PM
Can I add "get go" to the fuck off list
Logged
