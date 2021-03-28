Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 28, 2021, 06:33:31 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Narrative!!!!  (Read 31 times)
Uncle Marbles
***
Online Online

Posts: 157


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:16:43 PM »
Sick of hearing this recent hip fucking word. Commentator even just managed to shoe horn it into the England game
"Double down" and "reached out" can fuck off aswell
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 637


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:27:42 PM »
Can I add "get go" to the fuck off list  :meltdown:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 