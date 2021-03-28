Welcome,
March 28, 2021, 03:30:16 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
We won you lost
Author
Topic: We won you lost (Read 59 times)
TedBongo
Posts: 482
We won you lost
«
on:
Today
at 02:29:28 PM »
https://youtu.be/8ShxKvvGGTI
Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 202
Infant Herpes
Re: We won you lost
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:55:00 PM »
Speaking as a Remainer, if this donkey abuser's teeth are anything to go by, I'd be happy to be be flung out of a country with such a terrible oral hygiene industry. His wife's nipples must sting to fuck.
