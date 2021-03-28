Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 202



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 202Infant Herpes

Re: We won you lost « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:55:00 PM » Speaking as a Remainer, if this donkey abuser's teeth are anything to go by, I'd be happy to be be flung out of a country with such a terrible oral hygiene industry. His wife's nipples must sting to fuck.