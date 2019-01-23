Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 27, 2021, 11:54:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Whyte  (Read 188 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:55:25 PM »
How on earth do his fights continue to be PPV, I dont get it, what exactly is he the champion of?
If he loses again tonight hell be back to fighting bums on the undercard 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 957


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:44 PM »
A second tier fighter, indicative of how bad the division is at the minute. the poundshop Bruno as champion is proof  of that, I don't follow the fight science as close as you but it's a poor standard.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:42:52 PM »
Good boxer Joshua, boring but good, hes ducked no one and avenged his one defeat. I still think fury beats him, if hes up for it I dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 555



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:46:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:42:52 PM
Good boxer Joshua, boring but good, hes ducked no one and avenged his one defeat. I still think fury beats him, if hes up for it I dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.

So do I. I never rated Bruno as all.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 957


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:02:10 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:42:52 PM
Good boxer Joshua, boring but good, hes ducked no one and avenged his one defeat. I still think fury beats him, if hes up for it I dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.
If they fought peak, Bruno would win, aj has poor head movement and Bruno had a good stuff jab, it would be in his face all night. Plus he's susceptible to an overhand right which Bruno also had.We  know Bruno was limited but I've looked back over his old fights and he's better than I gave him credit for. Furey would school aj, Eddie Hearns knows this that's why he's dragging the fight out.
When you think back to the nineties heavyweight scene these lot look like journey men.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:33:59 PM »
Lewis was the standout heavyweight of the 90s, then the big Russians dominated for years. I think even a 50 year old Foreman won a version of the title. Holyfield was a juiced up cruiserweight who handed Tyson his arse and ear twice, he couldnt get the better of Bowe who chucked his belt in the bin rather than face Lewis. These two were a match for most of them.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 861


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:38:19 PM »
very rarely boxers, reverse previous losses .....Povetkin in 7
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 957


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:44:17 PM »
Some of that is true but bowe, holyfield ,Tyson and Lewis would beat AJ ,  Fury would fare better but he's not a one shot puncher like the four mentioned. Him and the big Polack golota would be a good fight, low blows and head butts everywhere.💪👊
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:50:04 PM »
Only some? Sorry
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:55:19 PM »
Holyfield and Bowe might have beaten AJ on their best night, I doubt it though. Holyfield was too small and Bowe too big, he wouldnt train and gorged himself on fast food.
Tyson was good for two years. Tops.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 957


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:01:20 PM »
Context, peak tyson would have beat holyfield, bowe threw his belt in the bin because of boxing politics, ( I think at the time he would have beat Lewis), but the four mentioned would still be better than the current champions. They all hit hard and fast compared to and the pikey.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:05:51 PM »
Bowe threw his belt in the bin because he was scared of Lewis. souey
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 571


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:12:25 PM »
WHY HAS NOBODY MENTIONED FUNSO BANJO
FUCKING HARD CUNT I STILL REMEMEBER WHEN HE DESTROYED NOEL QUARLESS ANOTHER HARD CUNT 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 957


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:13:30 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:05:51 PM
Bowe threw his belt in the bin because he was scared of Lewis. souey
Rock Newman was the problem, bit like Eddie Hearns now, protecting his fighter for his own means. Don't think bowe was physically scared, he fought golota who was an animal.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 957


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:16:47 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:12:25 PM
WHY HAS NOBODY MENTIONED FUNSO BANJO
FUCKING HARD CUNT I STILL REMEMEBER WHEN HE DESTROYED NOEL QUARLESS ANOTHER HARD CUNT 
I remember a "watching paint dry" fight between him and proud Kilimanjaro, it was on sports night, if it was ppv in those days they would have meant paying you to watch.😩
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 957


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:26:39 PM »
Bowe's manager) Rock Newman did not want his golden child at the time, who was creating wealth for him, to take that chance and fight the guy who beat him at the Olympics in 1988," Lewis told Sporting News. "I know that if it was up to Riddick Bowe to make that chance, I think maybe he would have chose to fight me because were warriors and gladiators. Thats what we do. But when your manager keeps you away from the guy that beat you, hes speaking without using any words."
A quote from Lennox Lewis himself. Sporting news 23/1/2019,
www.sportingnews.com
Web results
Lennox Lewis on the Riddick Bowe fight that never happened and the saga brewing between Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:46:58 PM »
Yes we know what Lewis says now. It was a different story at the time. Bowe bottled it, he could have told Newman to fuck off. Golotta look what Lewis did to him.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 957


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:52:11 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:46:58 PM
Yes we know what Lewis says now. It was a different story at the time. Bowe bottled it, he could have told Newman to fuck off. Golotta look what Lewis did to him.
Well if you don't believe Lewis that's up to you,  It's like last week when you asked what sheddy bill meant by no such thing as women anymore, when it was explained you said I don't want to know.🙄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:14:39 PM »
Yes, thats exactly how it happened
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 957


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:19:39 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:14:39 PM
Yes, thats exactly how it happened
What Lewis's quote or the post.😍
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:22:24 PM »
Both of them. I cant be bothered, it looks like youre determined to win the internet on any given subject lately.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 769


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:45:45 PM »
Anyway, Im going Whyte in 5
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 