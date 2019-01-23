|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
|
|
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:02:10 PM »
|
Good boxer Joshua, boring but good, hes ducked no one and avenged his one defeat. I still think fury beats him, if hes up for it
I dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.
If they fought peak, Bruno would win, aj has poor head movement and Bruno had a good stuff jab, it would be in his face all night. Plus he's susceptible to an overhand right which Bruno also had.We know Bruno was limited but I've looked back over his old fights and he's better than I gave him credit for. Furey would school aj, Eddie Hearns knows this that's why he's dragging the fight out.
When you think back to the nineties heavyweight scene these lot look like journey men.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
|
|
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:26:39 PM »
|
Bowe's manager) Rock Newman did not want his golden child at the time, who was creating wealth for him, to take that chance and fight the guy who beat him at the Olympics in 1988," Lewis told Sporting News. "I know that if it was up to Riddick Bowe to make that chance, I think maybe he would have chose to fight me because were warriors and gladiators. Thats what we do. But when your manager keeps you away from the guy that beat you, hes speaking without using any words."
A quote from Lennox Lewis himself. Sporting news 23/1/2019,www.sportingnews.com
Web results
Lennox Lewis on the Riddick Bowe fight that never happened and the saga brewing between Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|