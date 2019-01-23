Robbso

Robbso
« on: Today at 07:55:25 PM »

If he loses again tonight hell be back to fighting bums on the undercard How on earth do his fights continue to be PPV, I dont get it, what exactly is he the champion of?If he loses again tonight hell be back to fighting bums on the undercard

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Whyte « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:44 PM » A second tier fighter, indicative of how bad the division is at the minute. the poundshop Bruno as champion is proof of that, I don't follow the fight science as close as you but it's a poor standard.

Robbso

Re: Whyte « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:42:52 PM » I dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank. Good boxer Joshua, boring but good, hes ducked no one and avenged his one defeat. I still think fury beats him, if hes up for itI dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Whyte « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:02:10 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:42:52 PM I dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.

Good boxer Joshua, boring but good, hes ducked no one and avenged his one defeat. I still think fury beats him, if hes up for itI dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.

Good boxer Joshua, boring but good, hes ducked no one and avenged his one defeat. I still think fury beats him, if hes up for itI dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.

When you think back to the nineties heavyweight scene these lot look like journey men. If they fought peak, Bruno would win, aj has poor head movement and Bruno had a good stuff jab, it would be in his face all night. Plus he's susceptible to an overhand right which Bruno also had.We know Bruno was limited but I've looked back over his old fights and he's better than I gave him credit for. Furey would school aj, Eddie Hearns knows this that's why he's dragging the fight out.When you think back to the nineties heavyweight scene these lot look like journey men.

Robbso

Posts: 14 769





Re: Whyte « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:33:59 PM » Lewis was the standout heavyweight of the 90s, then the big Russians dominated for years. I think even a 50 year old Foreman won a version of the title. Holyfield was a juiced up cruiserweight who handed Tyson his arse and ear twice, he couldnt get the better of Bowe who chucked his belt in the bin rather than face Lewis. These two were a match for most of them.

Gingerpig

Re: Whyte « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:38:19 PM » very rarely boxers, reverse previous losses .....Povetkin in 7

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Whyte « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:44:17 PM » Some of that is true but bowe, holyfield ,Tyson and Lewis would beat AJ , Fury would fare better but he's not a one shot puncher like the four mentioned. Him and the big Polack golota would be a good fight, low blows and head butts everywhere.💪👊

Robbso

Re: Whyte « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:50:04 PM » Only some? Sorry

Robbso

Re: Whyte « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:55:19 PM » Holyfield and Bowe might have beaten AJ on their best night, I doubt it though. Holyfield was too small and Bowe too big, he wouldnt train and gorged himself on fast food.

Tyson was good for two years. Tops.

Tyson was good for two years. Tops. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Whyte « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:01:20 PM » Context, peak tyson would have beat holyfield, bowe threw his belt in the bin because of boxing politics, ( I think at the time he would have beat Lewis), but the four mentioned would still be better than the current champions. They all hit hard and fast compared to and the pikey.

Robbso

Re: Whyte « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:05:51 PM » Bowe threw his belt in the bin because he was scared of Lewis.

monkeyman

Re: Whyte « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:12:25 PM »

FUCKING HARD CUNT I STILL REMEMEBER WHEN HE DESTROYED NOEL QUARLESS ANOTHER HARD CUNT WHY HAS NOBODY MENTIONED FUNSO BANJOFUCKING HARD CUNT I STILL REMEMEBER WHEN HE DESTROYED NOEL QUARLESS ANOTHER HARD CUNT

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 957The ace face. Re: Whyte « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:13:30 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:05:51 PM

Re: Whyte « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:13:30 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:05:51 PM

Bowe threw his belt in the bin because he was scared of Lewis. Rock Newman was the problem, bit like Eddie Hearns now, protecting his fighter for his own means. Don't think bowe was physically scared, he fought golota who was an animal.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Whyte « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:16:47 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:12:25 PM

FUCKING HARD CUNT I STILL REMEMEBER WHEN HE DESTROYED NOEL QUARLESS ANOTHER HARD CUNT

FUCKING HARD CUNT I STILL REMEMEBER WHEN HE DESTROYED NOEL QUARLESS ANOTHER HARD CUNT

WHY HAS NOBODY MENTIONED FUNSO BANJOFUCKING HARD CUNT I STILL REMEMEBER WHEN HE DESTROYED NOEL QUARLESS ANOTHER HARD CUNT I remember a "watching paint dry" fight between him and proud Kilimanjaro, it was on sports night, if it was ppv in those days they would have meant paying you to watch.😩

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 957The ace face. Re: Whyte « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:26:39 PM »

A quote from Lennox Lewis himself. Sporting news 23/1/2019,

Lennox Lewis on the Riddick Bowe fight that never happened and the saga brewing between Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Bowe's manager) Rock Newman did not want his golden child at the time, who was creating wealth for him, to take that chance and fight the guy who beat him at the Olympics in 1988," Lewis told Sporting News. "I know that if it was up to Riddick Bowe to make that chance, I think maybe he would have chose to fight me because were warriors and gladiators. Thats what we do. But when your manager keeps you away from the guy that beat you, hes speaking without using any words."A quote from Lennox Lewis himself. Sporting news 23/1/2019,Web resultsLennox Lewis on the Riddick Bowe fight that never happened and the saga brewing between Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Re: Whyte « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:46:58 PM » look what Lewis did to him. Yes we know what Lewis says now. It was a different story at the time. Bowe bottled it, he could have told Newman to fuck off. Golottalook what Lewis did to him.

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 957The ace face. Re: Whyte « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:52:11 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:46:58 PM look what Lewis did to him.

Yes we know what Lewis says now. It was a different story at the time. Bowe bottled it, he could have told Newman to fuck off. Golottalook what Lewis did to him.

Well if you don't believe Lewis that's up to you, It's like last week when you asked what sheddy bill meant by no such thing as women anymore, when it was explained you said I don't want to know.🙄

Robbso

Re: Whyte « Reply #18 on: Today at 11:14:39 PM » Yes, thats exactly how it happened

Robbso

Re: Whyte « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:22:24 PM » Both of them. I cant be bothered, it looks like youre determined to win the internet on any given subject lately.