Robbso

Posts: 14 763





« on: Today at 07:55:25 PM »

If he loses again tonight hell be back to fighting bums on the undercard How on earth do his fights continue to be PPV, I dont get it, what exactly is he the champion of?If he loses again tonight hell be back to fighting bums on the undercard Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 951





The ace face.





Re: Whyte « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:44 PM » A second tier fighter, indicative of how bad the division is at the minute. the poundshop Bruno as champion is proof of that, I don't follow the fight science as close as you but it's a poor standard.

Robbso

Posts: 14 763





Re: Whyte « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:42:52 PM » I dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank. Good boxer Joshua, boring but good, hes ducked no one and avenged his one defeat. I still think fury beats him, if hes up for itI dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 951





The ace face.





Re: Whyte « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:02:10 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:42:52 PM I dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.

Good boxer Joshua, boring but good, hes ducked no one and avenged his one defeat. I still think fury beats him, if hes up for itI dont get the pound shop Bruno stuff, I think hes streets ahead of frank.

When you think back to the nineties heavyweight scene these lot look like journey men. If they fought peak, Bruno would win, aj has poor head movement and Bruno had a good stuff jab, it would be in his face all night. Plus he's susceptible to an overhand right which Bruno also had.We know Bruno was limited but I've looked back over his old fights and he's better than I gave him credit for. Furey would school aj, Eddie Hearns knows this that's why he's dragging the fight out.When you think back to the nineties heavyweight scene these lot look like journey men. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Posts: 14 763





Posts: 14 763 Re: Whyte « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:33:59 PM » Lewis was the standout heavyweight of the 90s, then the big Russians dominated for years. I think even a 50 year old Foreman won a version of the title. Holyfield was a juiced up cruiserweight who handed Tyson his arse and ear twice, he couldnt get the better of Bowe who chucked his belt in the bin rather than face Lewis. These two were a match for most of them. Logged

Gingerpig

Posts: 861





Posts: 861 Re: Whyte « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:38:19 PM » very rarely boxers, reverse previous losses .....Povetkin in 7 Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 951





The ace face.





Posts: 24 951The ace face. Re: Whyte « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:44:17 PM » Some of that is true but bowe, holyfield ,Tyson and Lewis would beat AJ , Fury would fare better but he's not a one shot puncher like the four mentioned. Him and the big Polack golota would be a good fight, low blows and head butts everywhere.💪👊 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "