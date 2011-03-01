Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A picture paints a thousand words  (Read 143 times)
T_Bone
« on: Today at 03:00:55 PM »
 

https://www.facebook.com/101393517922366/posts/551008372960876/
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:11:38 PM »
Is that a Nigel Farage exclusive T Bone
T_Bone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:45 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:11:38 PM
Is that a Nigel Farage exclusive T Bone

Been going on for years now  :unlike:

They come here cos we're a soft touch  lost

Our taxes pay for them and they got 5 or 6 kids living under the same roof.  lost

How do you think they can afford it? Work it out  souey
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:20:39 PM »
I only asked a question boner monkey
T_Bone
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:32:54 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:20:39 PM
I only asked a question boner monkey

And you got an answer robbso thick 
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:34:38 PM »
 
When you get called thick by boner you know youve made it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:56:29 PM »
uk gov,s think its fine ,,come fay france where covid ,,n,diseases are rief,whit a disgrace,,some uk brits have,nt  even had there jags yet,,then the gov,s say its getting worse in some places ,,nay wonder theres that many foreigners here in uk half off them the uk gov,s don,t even know there here ,,,the word all uk gov,s don,t like is ,,deport,,if deport uk may get back tay the norm,,

Was a response
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:59:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:56:29 PM
uk gov,s think its fine ,,come fay france where covid ,,n,diseases are rief,whit a disgrace,,some uk brits have,nt  even had there jags yet,,then the gov,s say its getting worse in some places ,,nay wonder theres that many foreigners here in uk half off them the uk gov,s don,t even know there here ,,,the word all uk gov,s don,t like is ,,deport,,if deport uk may get back tay the norm,,

Was a response
Shame everyone doesn't have your articulate prose eh Bob. Not the selective liberalism though, that would make people hypocrites.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:00:16 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:56:29 PM
uk gov,s think its fine ,,come fay france where covid ,,n,diseases are rief,whit a disgrace,,some uk brits have,nt  even had there jags yet,,then the gov,s say its getting worse in some places ,,nay wonder theres that many foreigners here in uk half off them the uk gov,s don,t even know there here ,,,the word all uk gov,s don,t like is ,,deport,,if deport uk may get back tay the norm,,

Was a response


 
towz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:12:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:56:29 PM
uk gov,s think its fine ,,come fay france where covid ,,n,diseases are rief,whit a disgrace,,some uk brits have,nt  even had there jags yet,,then the gov,s say its getting worse in some places ,,nay wonder theres that many foreigners here in uk half off them the uk gov,s don,t even know there here ,,,the word all uk gov,s don,t like is ,,deport,,if deport uk may get back tay the norm,,

Was a response

T-Bonehead's Scottish cousin?
Mickgaz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:15:09 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:56:29 PM
uk gov,s think its fine ,,come fay france where covid ,,n,diseases are rief,whit a disgrace,,some uk brits have,nt  even had there jags yet,,then the gov,s say its getting worse in some places ,,nay wonder theres that many foreigners here in uk half off them the uk gov,s don,t even know there here ,,,the word all uk gov,s don,t like is ,,deport,,if deport uk may get back tay the norm,,

Was a response
Bloody hell did the dog write that
 :alf:
