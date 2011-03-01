T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 152





Posts: 2 152 Re: A picture paints a thousand words « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:45 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:11:38 PM

Is that a Nigel Farage exclusive T Bone

Been going on for years now



They come here cos we're a soft touch



Our taxes pay for them and they got 5 or 6 kids living under the same roof.



How do you think they can afford it? Work it out Been going on for years nowThey come here cos we're a soft touchOur taxes pay for them and they got 5 or 6 kids living under the same roof.How do you think they can afford it? Work it out Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 757





Posts: 14 757 Re: A picture paints a thousand words « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:34:38 PM »

When you get called thick by boner you know youve made it When you get called thick by boner you know youve made it Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 553







Posts: 16 553 Re: A picture paints a thousand words « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:56:29 PM » uk gov,s think its fine ,,come fay france where covid ,,n,diseases are rief,whit a disgrace,,some uk brits have,nt even had there jags yet,,then the gov,s say its getting worse in some places ,,nay wonder theres that many foreigners here in uk half off them the uk gov,s don,t even know there here ,,,the word all uk gov,s don,t like is ,,deport,,if deport uk may get back tay the norm,,



Was a response Logged