April 01, 2021
Vaccine Booster in September
Itchy_ring
March 27, 2021, 10:37:45 AM
I smell a great big stinking rat  lost

Saying on the news this morning that boosters against new variants available for over 70s in September, just a couple of days after the government minions voted through an extension to Covid laws until October   :meltdown:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Reply #1 on: March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!!  Wish I hadnt bothered now.

 
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #2 on: March 27, 2021, 11:41:53 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 27, 2021, 10:37:45 AM
I smell a great big stinking rat  lost

Saying on the news this morning that boosters against new variants available for over 70s in September, just a couple of days after the government minions voted through an extension to Covid laws until October   :meltdown:

Will be just the same as flu jab. New variants every year, modified vaccines. Its how it works isn't it? 
John Theone
Reply #3 on: March 27, 2021, 11:54:48 AM
Quote from: King of the North on March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!!  Wish I hadnt bothered now.

 



Just like if you'd been down the boozer for n all day bender then?

At least this one was free...

Quit moaning

 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Reply #4 on: March 27, 2021, 12:41:20 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 27, 2021, 11:54:48 AM
Quote from: King of the North on March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!!  Wish I hadnt bothered now.

 



Just like if you'd been down the boozer for n all day bender then?

At least this one was free...

Quit moaning

 


I dont do benders, certainly not all day ones.

 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #5 on: March 27, 2021, 01:34:30 PM
Quote from: King of the North on March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!!  Wish I hadnt bothered now.

 


Is the alternative better.😃
Haven't had one yet but I have heard some people have had bad reaction to it. Couple of paracetamol will see you right, maybe a mid strength beer.👍
Gingerpig
Reply #6 on: March 27, 2021, 02:28:30 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 27, 2021, 01:34:30 PM
Quote from: King of the North on March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!!  Wish I hadnt bothered now.

 


Is the alternative better.😃
Haven't had one yet but I have heard some people have had bad reaction to it. Couple of paracetamol will see you right, maybe a mid strength beer.👍

Had mine weeks ago , had a day of feeling your going down with a cold ....then nowt , same for nearly all , some get a aching arm
Robbso
Reply #7 on: March 27, 2021, 02:43:19 PM
My arm never even ached  :homer:
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #8 on: March 28, 2021, 10:15:08 AM
Quote from: Robbso on March 27, 2021, 02:43:19 PM
My arm never even ached  :homer:

Have you already had covid?
Robbso
Reply #9 on: March 28, 2021, 10:23:50 AM
No.
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #10 on: March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.
John Theone
Reply #11 on: March 28, 2021, 11:24:38 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.

 
Robbso
Reply #12 on: March 28, 2021, 11:26:56 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.

FFS
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Reply #13 on: March 28, 2021, 11:34:02 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.


Absolute nonsense


El Capitan
Reply #14 on: March 28, 2021, 11:39:22 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.


  monkey :basil: charles
TechnoTronic
Reply #15 on: March 29, 2021, 11:41:50 AM
Once everything is open again I bet maybe 25% of people will get any form of booster.

How many people actually get the flu jab every year?
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:25:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 28, 2021, 11:39:22 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.


  monkey :basil: charles

I wasnt actually joking. 1 relative and 1 family friend died shortly after their jabs. How many times do these coincidences have to happen until people take notice.

I have absolutely no doubt that once the dust settles the jabs will prove to have been responsible for killing more people than covid did.
John Theone
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 09:25:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 28, 2021, 11:39:22 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.


  monkey :basil: charles

I wasnt actually joking. 1 relative and 1 family friend died shortly after their jabs. How many times do these coincidences have to happen until people take notice.

I have absolutely no doubt that once the dust settles the jabs will prove to have been responsible for killing more people than covid did.

 

Mickgaz
Reply #18 on: Today at 06:33:57 AM
I had my first jab on tuesday got up Wednesday morning felt like I had  massive hangover. Struggled through work all day went straight to bed when I got home shivering  and aching all over feel much better this morning.
Minge
Superstar


Reply #19 on: Today at 07:05:15 AM
People who have issues is because your bodys arnt used to graft , when I had my injection it actually tried to get back up the needle , they had to give me double  :pope2:.
Straight back to work, no issues at all 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #20 on: Today at 08:13:14 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 09:25:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 28, 2021, 11:39:22 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.


  monkey :basil: charles

I wasnt actually joking. 1 relative and 1 family friend died shortly after their jabs. How many times do these coincidences have to happen until people take notice.

I have absolutely no doubt that once the dust settles the jabs will prove to have been responsible for killing more people than covid did.

 :alf: :alf: Laffed out
