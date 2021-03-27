Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 661 Vaccine Booster in September « on: March 27, 2021, 10:37:45 AM »



Saying on the news this morning that boosters against new variants available for over 70s in September, just a couple of days after the government minions voted through an extension to Covid laws until October I smell a great big stinking ratSaying on the news this morning that boosters against new variants available for over 70s in September, just a couple of days after the government minions voted through an extension to Covid laws until October Logged

Posts: 1 732Duckyfuzz Re: Vaccine Booster in September « Reply #1 on: March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM »







I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!! Wish I hadnt bothered now. Logged

Posts: 4 391 Re: Vaccine Booster in September « Reply #2 on: March 27, 2021, 11:41:53 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 27, 2021, 10:37:45 AM



Saying on the news this morning that boosters against new variants available for over 70s in September, just a couple of days after the government minions voted through an extension to Covid laws until October

I smell a great big stinking ratSaying on the news this morning that boosters against new variants available for over 70s in September, just a couple of days after the government minions voted through an extension to Covid laws until October

Will be just the same as flu jab. New variants every year, modified vaccines. Its how it works isn't it? Will be just the same as flu jab. New variants every year, modified vaccines. Its how it works isn't it? Logged

Posts: 24 963The ace face. Re: Vaccine Booster in September « Reply #5 on: March 27, 2021, 01:34:30 PM » Quote from: King of the North on March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM









I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!! Wish I hadnt bothered now.

Haven't had one yet but I have heard some people have had bad reaction to it. Couple of paracetamol will see you right, maybe a mid strength beer.👍 Is the alternative better.😃Haven't had one yet but I have heard some people have had bad reaction to it. Couple of paracetamol will see you right, maybe a mid strength beer.👍 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Posts: 802 Re: Vaccine Booster in September « Reply #10 on: March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM » Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks. Logged

Posts: 229 Re: Vaccine Booster in September « Reply #15 on: March 29, 2021, 11:41:50 AM » Once everything is open again I bet maybe 25% of people will get any form of booster.



How many people actually get the flu jab every year?









Logged

Posts: 357 Re: Vaccine Booster in September « Reply #18 on: Today at 06:33:57 AM » I had my first jab on tuesday got up Wednesday morning felt like I had massive hangover. Struggled through work all day went straight to bed when I got home shivering and aching all over feel much better this morning. Logged