March 31, 2021, 10:46:53 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vaccine Booster in September
Author
Topic: Vaccine Booster in September (Read 515 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 660
Vaccine Booster in September
«
on:
March 27, 2021, 10:37:45 AM »
I smell a great big stinking rat
Saying on the news this morning that boosters against new variants available for over 70s in September, just a couple of days after the government minions voted through an extension to Covid laws until October
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 732
Duckyfuzz
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #1 on:
March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM »
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!! Wish I hadnt bothered now.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 391
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #2 on:
March 27, 2021, 11:41:53 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 27, 2021, 10:37:45 AM
I smell a great big stinking rat
Saying on the news this morning that boosters against new variants available for over 70s in September, just a couple of days after the government minions voted through an extension to Covid laws until October
Will be just the same as flu jab. New variants every year, modified vaccines. Its how it works isn't it?
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 285
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #3 on:
March 27, 2021, 11:54:48 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!! Wish I hadnt bothered now.
Just like if you'd been down the boozer for n all day bender then?
At least this one was free...
Quit moaning
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 732
Duckyfuzz
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #4 on:
March 27, 2021, 12:41:20 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 27, 2021, 11:54:48 AM
Quote from: King of the North on March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!! Wish I hadnt bothered now.
Just like if you'd been down the boozer for n all day bender then?
At least this one was free...
Quit moaning
I dont do benders, certainly not all day ones.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 962
The ace face.
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #5 on:
March 27, 2021, 01:34:30 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!! Wish I hadnt bothered now.
Is the alternative better.😃
Haven't had one yet but I have heard some people have had bad reaction to it. Couple of paracetamol will see you right, maybe a mid strength beer.👍
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 861
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #6 on:
March 27, 2021, 02:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 27, 2021, 01:34:30 PM
Quote from: King of the North on March 27, 2021, 11:12:28 AM
I had my first vaccine on Thursday. I am late 40s and in good health. I was in bed all day yesterday and just got up twenty minutes ago still feeling rough as fuck!! Wish I hadnt bothered now.
Is the alternative better.😃
Haven't had one yet but I have heard some people have had bad reaction to it. Couple of paracetamol will see you right, maybe a mid strength beer.👍
Had mine weeks ago , had a day of feeling your going down with a cold ....then nowt , same for nearly all , some get a aching arm
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 801
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #7 on:
March 27, 2021, 02:43:19 PM »
My arm never even ached
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 802
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #8 on:
March 28, 2021, 10:15:08 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 27, 2021, 02:43:19 PM
My arm never even ached
Have you already had covid?
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 801
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #9 on:
March 28, 2021, 10:23:50 AM »
No.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 802
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #10 on:
March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM »
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 285
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #11 on:
March 28, 2021, 11:24:38 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 801
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #12 on:
March 28, 2021, 11:26:56 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.
FFS
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 732
Duckyfuzz
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #13 on:
March 28, 2021, 11:34:02 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.
Absolute nonsense
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 085
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #14 on:
March 28, 2021, 11:39:22 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 229
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #15 on:
March 29, 2021, 11:41:50 AM »
Once everything is open again I bet maybe 25% of people will get any form of booster.
How many people actually get the flu jab every year?
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 802
Re: Vaccine Booster in September
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:25:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 28, 2021, 11:39:22 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:14:13 AM
Im in the position that I know more people who have died after having the vaccine than I do who died with covid. I hope everyone is ok after they have it but I will pass thanks.
I wasnt actually joking. 1 relative and 1 family friend died shortly after their jabs. How many times do these coincidences have to happen until people take notice.
I have absolutely no doubt that once the dust settles the jabs will prove to have been responsible for killing more people than covid did.
Logged
Loading...