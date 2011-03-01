Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 639







Posts: 9 639 Re: On a lighter note « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 PM » I think he was wrong. You do not ridicule young people, target the parents Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 634





Posts: 2 634 Re: On a lighter note « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:27:07 PM On a superficial basis its funny as fuck and he makes extremely good and challenging points, I think.



Not entirely wrong and Im speaking as a father of girls, one of whom tells me she has been asked more than once if she was working Is what it is and was ever the same in years gone by.







Not entirely wrong and Im speaking as a father of girls, one of whom tells me she has been asked more than once if she was workingIs what it is and was ever the same in years gone by. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 639







Posts: 9 639 Re: On a lighter note « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:56:12 AM » Sadly it is partly related to fashion and role models for working class girls.



In my day we had flares, tartan, punk fashion and platform shoes which looking back some were fucking ridiculous.



Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 634





Posts: 2 634 Re: On a lighter note « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:21:40 AM » There's loads of role models, next to none we'd all agree on but then there probably never has been in any generation. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 639







Posts: 9 639 Re: On a lighter note « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:32:54 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 08:59:51 AM There are no role models these days



I can buy that - though I do think social media is intoxicating our younger generation in different ways. The work class girls are generally addicted to appearance and looking sexy (pouting all the fucking time FFS) whereas those from middle class backgrounds use it to campaign against something which might be trendy or in. The last 12 months will not have helped especially how their education has gone south. I can buy that - though I do think social media is intoxicating our younger generation in different ways. The work class girls are generally addicted to appearance and looking sexy (pouting all the fucking time FFS) whereas those from middle class backgrounds use it to campaign against something which might be trendy or in. The last 12 months will not have helped especially how their education has gone south. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 947





The ace face.





Posts: 24 947The ace face. Re: On a lighter note « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:24 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:21:40 AM There's loads of role models, next to none we'd all agree on but then there probably never has been in any generation.

Nothing sums the me me society we live in more than selfies. The Kardashians and vacuous influencers are the perfect metaphor for the times if you're under thirty.

Nothing sums the me me society we live in more than selfies. The Kardashians and vacuous influencers are the perfect metaphor for the times if you're under thirty. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "