March 27, 2021, 07:42:09 PM
Author Topic: On a lighter note  (Read 407 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56537950

Is he right?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 PM »
I think he was wrong. You do not ridicule young people, target the parents
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 PM »
On a superficial basis its funny as fuck and he makes extremely good and challenging points, I think.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:27:07 PM
On a superficial basis its funny as fuck and he makes extremely good and challenging points, I think.

Not entirely wrong and Im speaking as a father of girls, one of whom tells me she has been asked more than once if she was working   lost  Is what it is and was ever the same in years gone by.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:48:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56537950

Is he right?
Don't see anything about protestors outside  the school threatening him,😂
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:56:12 AM »
Sadly it is partly related to fashion and role models for working class girls.

In my day we had flares, tartan, punk fashion and platform shoes which looking back some were fucking ridiculous.   

towz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:59:51 AM »
There are no role models these days
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:21:40 AM »
There's loads of role models, next to none we'd all agree on but then there probably never has been in any generation.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:32:54 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:59:51 AM
There are no role models these days

I can buy that - though I do think social media is intoxicating our younger generation in different ways. The work class girls are generally addicted to appearance and looking sexy (pouting all the fucking time FFS) whereas those from middle class backgrounds use it to campaign against something which might be trendy or in.  The last 12 months will not have helped especially how their education has gone south.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:24 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:21:40 AM
There's loads of role models, next to none we'd all agree on but then there probably never has been in any generation.
Nothing sums the me me society we live in more than selfies. The Kardashians and vacuous  influencers are the perfect metaphor  for the times  if you're under thirty.
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:19:35 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56537950

Is he right?


Good on him.


Cant stand all the vacuous, superficial influencers like the Kartrashian cunts and Love Island wankers
towz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:25:05 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:19:35 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56537950

Is he right?


Good on him.


Cant stand all the vacuous, superficial influencers like the Kartrashian cunts and Love Island wankers

This is what I mean, if these type of cunts are what passes for role models these days, the human race is fucked
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:14:05 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:25:05 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:19:35 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56537950

Is he right?


Good on him.


Cant stand all the vacuous, superficial influencers like the Kartrashian cunts and Love Island wankers

This is what I mean, if these type of cunts are what passes for role models these days, the human race is fucked

Depends on your definition, they aren't role models are they really, in the way that most people would define one. They are successful people who kids will copy granted but plenty of what you could call good role models around too.
towz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:58:53 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:14:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:25:05 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:19:35 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56537950

Is he right?


Good on him.


Cant stand all the vacuous, superficial influencers like the Kartrashian cunts and Love Island wankers

This is what I mean, if these type of cunts are what passes for role models these days, the human race is fucked

Depends on your definition, they aren't role models are they really, in the way that most people would define one. They are successful people who kids will copy granted but plenty of what you could call good role models around too.

Successful?
Bob_Ender
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:13:50 PM »
I liked the article to the right........'why can't we sing in Welsh an be successful '?.

Well...............you can sing in Welsh you stupid boyo's,it's the being successful bit that's going to fuck you up (probably best read in a welsh/English accent.

                      🍄x
Itchy_ring
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:39:05 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:58:53 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:14:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:25:05 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:19:35 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56537950

Is he right?


Good on him.


Cant stand all the vacuous, superficial influencers like the Kartrashian cunts and Love Island wankers

This is what I mean, if these type of cunts are what passes for role models these days, the human race is fucked

Depends on your definition, they aren't role models are they really, in the way that most people would define one. They are successful people who kids will copy granted but plenty of what you could call good role models around too.

Successful?

Yep, like it or not. Using minimal talent to make a shit load of cash is definitely a success
towz
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:43:26 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:39:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:58:53 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:14:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:25:05 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:19:35 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56537950

Is he right?


Good on him.


Cant stand all the vacuous, superficial influencers like the Kartrashian cunts and Love Island wankers

This is what I mean, if these type of cunts are what passes for role models these days, the human race is fucked

Depends on your definition, they aren't role models are they really, in the way that most people would define one. They are successful people who kids will copy granted but plenty of what you could call good role models around too.

Successful?

Yep, like it or not. Using minimal talent to make a shit load of cash is definitely a success

OK, you define success a little differently to me. Money isn't the be all and end all
Itchy_ring
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:22:39 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:43:26 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:39:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:58:53 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:14:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:25:05 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:19:35 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56537950

Is he right?


Good on him.


Cant stand all the vacuous, superficial influencers like the Kartrashian cunts and Love Island wankers

This is what I mean, if these type of cunts are what passes for role models these days, the human race is fucked

Depends on your definition, they aren't role models are they really, in the way that most people would define one. They are successful people who kids will copy granted but plenty of what you could call good role models around too.

Successful?

Yep, like it or not. Using minimal talent to make a shit load of cash is definitely a success

OK, you define success a little differently to me. Money isn't the be all and end all

Probably don't but in the world they have chosen they are a success but then that is why I wouldn't say they are role models in the traditional sense because it a pretty shallow world.
