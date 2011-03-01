|
towz
Good on him.
Cant stand all the vacuous, superficial influencers like the Kartrashian cunts and Love Island wankers
This is what I mean, if these type of cunts are what passes for role models these days, the human race is fucked
Depends on your definition, they aren't role models are they really, in the way that most people would define one. They are successful people who kids will copy granted but plenty of what you could call good role models around too.
Successful?
Yep, like it or not. Using minimal talent to make a shit load of cash is definitely a success
OK, you define success a little differently to me. Money isn't the be all and end all
Itchy_ring
Good on him.
Cant stand all the vacuous, superficial influencers like the Kartrashian cunts and Love Island wankers
This is what I mean, if these type of cunts are what passes for role models these days, the human race is fucked
Depends on your definition, they aren't role models are they really, in the way that most people would define one. They are successful people who kids will copy granted but plenty of what you could call good role models around too.
Successful?
Yep, like it or not. Using minimal talent to make a shit load of cash is definitely a success
OK, you define success a little differently to me. Money isn't the be all and end all
Probably don't but in the world they have chosen they are a success but then that is why I wouldn't say they are role models in the traditional sense because it a pretty shallow world.
